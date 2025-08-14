Minister Tackling: Crime must be addressed with facts, not perceptions, safety efforts go beyond Frontstreet | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–“The discussion about a rising crime must be grounded in facts and not just a perception or the feeling that you get in the pit of your stomach. Crime doesn’t only happen on Frontstreet, it happens all over this island, and we have to be able to respond to it.” With these words, Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling addressed Parliament on Wednesday, tackling concerns about crime trends and the recent request from the Indian Merchants Association (IMA) for heightened protection in the shopping district.

The Minister stressed that public debate about rising crime must be informed by accurate data. She explained that her ministry is finalizing an in-depth analysis of crime statistics over recent years and intends to present these findings to Parliament once complete. In the meantime, preliminary figures show targeted enforcement by the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is producing results. Arrests for the first half of 2025 are higher than during the same period last year, increasing from over 300 in 2024 to more than 400 so far this year. Weapon seizures are already near last year’s total, with expectations that the figure will surpass it. Of the five robberies of jewelry stores this year, arrests were made in four cases, with suspects caught in the act in three of them.

Other indicators are moving in a positive direction: the number of traffic accidents is down, attributed to preventive campaigns, targeted traffic controls, and citations; 911 call volumes have decreased, suggesting fewer reported incidents; and the number of tickets issued has increased, reflecting a stronger enforcement posture. “An increase in arrests does not automatically mean an overall rise in crime, it may also mean we are more effective in catching offenders,” the Minister said, adding that full statistical analysis is needed before drawing definitive conclusions.

Regionally, however, there has been an uptick in firearm-related incidents, gang violence, and organized crime. Sint Maarten is participating in a Kingdom-wide study to inform a joint response and is intensifying regional information sharing, particularly on firearms. Tackling noted that crime’s root causes lie not only in the justice system but also in socio-economic deprivation, limited opportunities, money laundering, and the misuse of legitimate businesses to undermine the rule of law. “A whole-of-government approach is required, and that means prioritization and budget allocation to meet this challenge effectively,” she said.

On the IMA’s request for dedicated patrols in Front Street, Minister Tackling explained that while the matter was discussed with the Voluntary Corps Sint Maarten (VKS) last week, their current capacity is already stretched, including fulfilling operational needs at Point Blanche Prison. She stressed that safety measures must be part of an integrated island-wide approach. “We cannot heavily center presence in one area and risk creating situations where crime shifts to less protected areas. Our aim is to respond wherever needed and ensure the safety of the entire country,” Tackling said. The Ministry will meet with the IMA to share its broader integrated safety plan for the island.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-tackling-crime-must-be-addressed-with-facts-not-perceptions-safety-efforts-go-beyond-frontstreet