Minister Tackling: Justice Ministry focused on reform, not rhetoric | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling on Wednesday delivered a wide-ranging statement on the state of the justice sector, urging St. Maarten to move beyond rhetoric and political distractions to focus on the reforms and responsibilities necessary to strengthen the system. She underscored that her ministry is working steadily across multiple fronts, locally, regionally, and within the Kingdom, to ensure that justice institutions function effectively and serve the public interest.

“For too long, politics in Sint Maarten has been driven by narrow interests rather than public good, and this has held us back,” Minister Tackling stated. “My commitment is to break that cycle, strengthen our institutions, deliver meaningful reforms, and ensure that our justice system works for everyone. I was not appointed to play politics, but to serve the people of this country.”

The Minister said her own experience of once being outside the system, frustrated at watching it fall short, continues to shape her approach today. “That experience stays with me and drives me. It reminds me why change is necessary and why we must never lose sight of who we are and what we are here to do, namely to serve the people of Sint Maarten.”

Tackling emphasized that St. Maarten’s justice concerns are being taken seriously abroad. Earlier this month at the Judicial Four-Party Consultation in The Hague, Sint Maarten’s challenges were not just noted but put at the center of discussions. Detention, youth crime, and forensic care were all placed squarely on the table, with signed agreements reached on forensic care cooperation, new training programs, and the end of outdated guardianship arrangements that had disadvantaged Sint Maarten’s children.

The Minister said St. Maarten will continue to push for practical, law-based solutions at the next four-party consultation, which will be hosted in St. Maarten in January.

She also highlighted her role in safeguarding Sint Maarten’s financial reputation. Tackling warned that the country cannot afford to be “grey listed” in the international financial system. To that end, she convened a national committee on financial crime reform, bringing together representatives of the Central Bank, Financial Intelligence Unit, Tax Administration, Public Prosecutor’s Office, KPSM, Customs, VDSM, the Chamber of Commerce, and other key stakeholders. “For the first time, everyone is working together from the same table with clearly defined tasks. This structure is already functioning even as the legal formalization of the committee is being finalized,” she explained.

The Minister said she will personally chair the committee once a month, while technical groups meet bi-weekly. Tackling also announced her upcoming participation in the 17th CFATF Council of Ministers in Panama, where Sint Maarten will have the opportunity to help shape the regional strategic plan for 2025–2028.

Minister Tackling also addressed progress on key justice priorities at home. She confirmed that the digital immigration system rollout is underway, providing applicants with a fairer, modern, and more efficient process. “For citizens and residents, this means shorter waiting times, clearer steps, and a system they can finally trust,” she said, noting that public information campaigns will soon be launched.

On the prison system, Tackling reassured that both construction and “soft” components of the Point Blanche Prison project remain on track, with groundbreaking expected this quarter. “This project is central to restoring balance in our justice chain and rebuilding public trust,” she noted.

Addressing justice workers, the Minister reconfirmed her pledge to finalize Phase One of the LB process before year’s end. She also clarified the timeline for Phase Two retroactive payments, which will commence in 2026. Tackling explained that although the provision was unintentionally removed from the law two administrations ago, her ministry has prioritized correcting this oversight. “The amendments have already been made and are now with Legal Affairs for vetting. Do not let anyone mislead you, Phase Two will happen,” she stressed.

She added that she has scheduled a meeting with the CCSU and unions for October 16 to ensure continued dialogue and address outstanding matters affecting justice workers.

“Every day in this ministry requires grit, determination, and very thick skin. The Ministry of Justice is the largest in government and often the most talked about. Yet no matter the rhetoric, our focus remains on upholding the rule of law, ensuring public safety, and safeguarding the rights of our people. The Ministry of Justice is not a rudderless ship. We are moving forward with purpose. Do not be distracted by the loudest voices or by misinformation, repeating a lie will never make it the truth. We are not standing still, we are moving forward.”

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-tackling-justice-ministry-focused-on-reform-not-rhetoric