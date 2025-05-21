Minister Tackling Meets with Inmates Amid Ongoing Recovery at Point Blanche Prison | Government of Sint Maarten

As part of the Ministry of Justice’s ongoing commitment to restoring safety, structure, and stability at the Pointe Blanche Prison, Minister of Justice Nathalie M. Tackling conducted another on-site visit over the weekend to speak directly with inmates and provide updates on the recovery process.

During the visit, the Minister outlined the current repair and containment efforts, reaffirming that the safety and well-being of inmates and staff remain the Ministry’s top priority. While acknowledging the difficult conditions, she made clear that although the situation was not created by the Ministry, it is being handled with urgency and responsibility. She called on inmates to cooperate as recovery efforts move forward.

Inmates shared personal concerns, including their perspective on the escalation that led to the fire on May 14. The Minister listened and addressed key topics, including early release eligibility, the legal framework around serving two-thirds of a sentence, and the limits of her authority. She committed to reviewing specific cases where appropriate and providing clarity where possible.

The conversation was constructive. Inmates welcomed the opportunity to engage directly and expressed appreciation for the visit. Many acknowledged the Minister’s visible efforts and consistent presence since the onset of the incident.

Minister Tackling also addressed the temporary suspension of inmates’ rights and privileges, explaining that while the measure was necessary to maintain order, the Ministry is actively exploring safe ways to reinstate visitation.

The Ministry of Justice remains steadfast in its response and recovery efforts. With continued cooperation, transparency, and a shared commitment to progress, the road to restoring normalcy at Pointe Blanche Prison is well underway.

Further updates will be provided as progress continues.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Tackling-Meets-with-Inmates-Amid-Ongoing-Recovery-at-Point-Blanche-Prison.aspx