Minister Tackling rejects “disingenuous” claims, clarifies justice workers Insurance | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling has firmly rejected suggestions made by MP Omar Ottley during Wednesday’s parliamentary session that she avoided or downplayed the urgency of an urgent meeting regarding the May 14 fire and riots at the Point Blanche Prison.

Addressing the claim, Minister Tackling called it “a disingenuous and dangerous narrative” and chose to dispel the narrative immediately. “This meeting was called in May and indeed I did have some travel to Strasbourg,” she explained. “When we tried to reschedule this meeting, there was actually the budget debate ongoing, which is why it did not take place then. Following the budget debates, Parliament went on recess and only just reopened this week. It is not that the Minister of Justice did not see the urgency, there were matters outside the ministry’s control.”

The Minister also corrected statements implying that her earlier comments on justice worker insurance were untrue. She reiterated that the ministry’s review of the insurance decree is aimed at broadening coverage to include more justice workers, not limiting it. “Whether the insurance is in place or not, if something happens to an officer tomorrow, this government is liable,” she stated. “The insurance is meant to mitigate the country’s financial risk in the event of a major incident affecting multiple officers, but it does not mean our justice workers are sent out uncovered. That is absolutely not true.”

Minister Tackling further defended the progress made under her tenure, noting that her work builds on that of her predecessors but is delivering concrete results. “We have made a lot of progress, and as a country, as a Ministry of Justice, we should be proud of that. I will not ride on the coattails of others, I am continuing the work laid out before me, but to say the progress is minimal is unfair to the men and women who show up every day to serve this country,” she said.

She cited tangible examples, including the resumption of GED classes, the reactivation of the sewing program with multiple inmates participating, and the continuation of Family Day events. “I have photos of these programs and activities to show that they are happening,” she added. At one point the Minister used a chance, though in jest, to point out that MP Ottley had contact with the Inmates Association to presumably obtain information.

Minister Tackling stressed her commitment to transparency, accuracy, and the delivery of promised reforms, stressing that the ministry will continue to update Parliament and the public on developments at Point Blanche and across the justice system.

She also repeated details about the situation at the prison facility:

“Today I can report that all inmates previously displaced to the Foreigner Detention Center and the Philipsburg Police Station have returned to their designated cells at Point Blanche. Transfers from the police station were completed within 24 hours, in full compliance with the Court of First Instance rulings that we were facing at the time.

"While inmates relocated to Bonaire remain there for the medium term, we’re working to safely bring them back. Electrical power has been restored and final works on the ground floor are underway. Fire detection systems are operational with upgrades to alarm connectivity in progress, and plans are in place for expanded CCTV coverage."

"Cell scraping and cleaning are complete and painting is in process. Importantly, programs are returning. The GED classroom has been relocated to a more secure area and resumed operations this Monday. Sewing classes are also back in session. We’ve also met with JNIS to restart reintegration programs, and discussions are progressing to resume programs that were halted after the fire. Gym sessions, music classes, and inmate labor assignments are also active.

"The temporary suspension of rights and privileges has been lifted and regular visits resumed on June 12. Family visits have also been introduced to allow inmates more meaningful contact with their families. This special event is organized every other month and provides inmates with the opportunity to spend extended quality time with their children, parents, partners or other close family members in a relaxed and supportive setting.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-tackling-rejects-disingenuous-claims-clarifies-justice-workers-insurance