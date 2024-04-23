MINISTERIAL VISIT: 17th Antilles-Guyana Regional Cooperation Conference | FAXINFO

This Tuesday 23, until Thursday April 25, 2024, begins the 17rd Antilles-Guyana Regional Cooperation Conference (CCRAG) for the first time on the territory of Saint-Martin. For the occasion, Marie Guévenoux, the new Minister Delegate in charge of Overseas Territories, will be present to inaugurate the event.

Bringing together the presidents and representatives of the local authorities of Guadeloupe, Guyana, Martinique, Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, this conference aims to exchange information on the cooperation policies and programs conducted by the State and by the COMs. On the program for these three intensive days of CCRAG 2024 which also welcomes the secretaries general of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), 4 working sessions to strengthen synergies. The themes chosen for CCRAG 2024 in Saint-Martin are the geopolitical issues of the Greater Caribbean and the regional integration of the French Communities of the Americas (CFA), security and cooperation with the respective environments of the CFA, exports and trade trade in the region, and cultural and linguistic exchanges in the Caribbean and the Guiana Plateau. The 17th CCRAG will be moderated by the ambassador responsible for regional cooperation in the Atlantic zone, Roland Dubertrand. The official opening will take place today, from 17 p.m., in the presence of Marie Guévenoux, Minister Delegate for Overseas Affairs, whose visit will be the first to the territory of Saint-Martin since her appointment. _VX

Info and complete program: https://www.ccrag2024.fr

CCISM: Export workshop at the Anse Marcel estate

On the sidelines of the 17rd Antilles-Guyana regional cooperation conference and co-organized by Business France & the Team France Export (TFE) Antilles-Guyana, the CCISM is organizing a morning dedicated to international development and more precisely to Export, this Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Anse Marcel area. On the program, presentation of national systems to support your export efforts, testimonials from exporters, meetings and discussions with the ambassadors present and the closing speech by the President of the CCISM, Angèle Dormoy.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/visite-ministerielle-17eme-conference-de-cooperation-regionale-antilles-guyane/