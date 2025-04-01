Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport and CLIMB Foundation Invite Public to Town Hall on Foundation Based Education (FBE) Evaluation | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport (MECYS), in collaboration with the CLIMB Foundation, invites the general public to a Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, April 2nd, 2024, from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM. This important meeting will be held at the Dutch Quarter Community Center to discuss the ongoing evaluation of Foundation Based Education (FBE) in Sint Maarten.

During the Town Hall, attendees will receive detailed information about the methodology of the evaluation project and will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide valuable input. The Ministry and the CLIMB Foundation strongly encourage all stakeholders, including parents, educators, and community members, to participate in this open discussion, as their feedback is essential to the assessment and future development of the FBE system.

In the interim, the Ministry urges all parents of past and present FBE students to contribute to the evaluation process by completing the online survey available at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5PXZDGC. The information gathered through this survey will be instrumental in shaping the future of Foundation Based Education in Sint Maarten.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sports and the CLIMB Foundation appreciate the participation of the community and look forward to engaging in meaningful dialogue to enhance the educational system for the benefit of all students. For more information, all inquiries can be sent to shaddai.richardson@sintmaartengov.org.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Ministry-of-Education-Culture-Youth-Sport-and-CLIMB-Foundation-Invite-Public-to-Town-Hall-on-Foundation-Based-Education.aspx