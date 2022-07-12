Ministry of Finance thanks the public for design submissions. | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: The public was recently asked to submit design concepts for the potential final license plates. There were many submissions during the past few weeks and the Ministry of Finance thanks all participants who have tendered their works. Three of the best images were selected and will be revealed for voting.

Following the course of the contest, the Ministry will move into the second phase of the selection process, which is the public vote on the favorite image, there the public can voice their opinions on the final license plate design. Once the votes are tallied the winner will be announced via various media. The artists will also be contacted; the winner receiving NAfls 1,000.00.

Starting today, Tuesday, July 12, the public will be able to vote for their favorite design via the Facebook page of the Department of Communication. The artist submission with the most votes will be awarded the cash prize.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/07/12/ministry-of-finance-thanks-the-public-for-design-submissions/