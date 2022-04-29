Ministry of VROMI announces opening of Great Bay Fresh Water Pond Channel | FAXINFO

GREAT BAY: The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), temporarily opened the Great Bay Fresh Water Pond channel as of 10:30 AM, April 29, 2022, due to the expected torrential rainfall. The channel will remain open until 08:30 PM.

The decision to open the Great Bay Channel was taken to mitigate potential flooding as part of the ministry’s water management activities to avoid hazardous water levels at the Salt and Fresh Water Ponds.

The Ministry of VROMI therefore cautions against any and all water activities at the Great Bay Beach during the aforementioned times and up to 24 hours following.

The post Ministry of VROMI announces opening of Great Bay Fresh Water Pond Channel appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/04/29/road-closure-for-sunday-carnival-grand-parade/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/04/29/ministry-of-vromi-announces-opening-of-great-bay-fresh-water-pond-channel/