Ministry of VROMI announces partial road closure on Monday | FAXINFO

GREAT BAY (DCOMM): The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), hereby announces that there will be interruption with the traffic flow on the A.T. Illidge Road (Mount William Hill), on Monday, May 30, 2022, from 8:00 pm until 5:00 am (May 31, 2022).

Motorists are requested to be vigilant and observant for the traffic directional signs.

The road closure is in connection with the repairs of a sewage pit. The road will be partially closed in one direction.

The Ministry of VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause.

