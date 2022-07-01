Ministry of VROMI announces traffic flow interruption on Saturday in Dutch Quarter | FAXINFO

GREAT BAY (DCOMM): The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), hereby announces that there will be interruption with the traffic flow on the A.Throad. Illidge Road (Dutch Quarter), proximity of Nazareth Road on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 7:00 AM until 10:00 AM.

Motorists are requested to be vigilant and observant for the traffic directional signs.

Motorists coming from French Quarter and Belvedere will use the Bishop Road, Sucker Garden Road and/or Middle Region Road to get to their desire destination.

Motorists coming from Madam Estate to Dutch Quarter will use the Middle Region Road and continue on to their destination.

The road closure is in connection with the maintenance of the sewage pump pit in the proximity of Nazareth Road.

Ministry VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause.

