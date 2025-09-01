Ministry of VSA Equips Staff with Disaster To-Go Bags for Hurricane Preparedness | Government of Sint Maarten

September 1st, 2025, As part of its ongoing commitment to

preparedness during the hurricane season, the Ministry of Public Health, Social

Development and Labor (VSA) has introduced VSA Disaster To-Go Bags for all staff

members. These kits are designed to ensure personnel are equipped and ready in the event

of an emergency or disaster.

Each To-Go Bag is equipped with essential items, including:

• First Aid Kit

• Water Bottle

• Gloves

• Mask

• Multi-Functional Radio (includes charger, light, and siren alarm)

• Jacket and Shirt

The Ministry of VSA has long been recognized as the first point of contact during times of

disaster or calamity, whether on a national scale or an individual level. Over the years, VSA

staff have gone above and beyond in responding to the needs of the public. However, as is

often the case with first responders, the focus on helping others can sometimes

overshadow the importance of safeguarding themselves and their families. “As a first

responder and former VKS officer, I am all too familiar with the scenario of helping others

while at times feeling that our own family members might not be fully prepared,” said

Minister Brug. “It is for this reason that this initiative has my full support. In times of disaster,

practically the entire staff of VSA functions as frontline or essential workers: staff must be

well-prepared to be able to do their work optimally.”

This is one of the many initiatives of the Ministry of VSA under the leadership of Minister Brug

that focus on the wellbeing of staff.

With this initiative, the Ministry of VSA underscores the importance of self-preparedness as

the foundation for effectively serving the people of Sint Maarten during crises. The Ministry

would like to encourage the community to continue to remain vigilant and prepared during

this hurricane season.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Ministry-of-VSA-Equips-Staff-with-Disaster-To-Go-Bags-for-Hurricane-Preparedness.aspx