Ministry of VSA prioritizes legislative writing, capacity with specialized training | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) has taken a key step in strengthening its institutional framework by launching a specialized training program focused on legislative drafting and policy development. The initiative, approved by Minister of VSA, the Honorable Richinel Brug, and initiated by Secretary General Ms. Joy Arnell, underscores the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing the quality and precision of its legislative output.

The training program is designed to equip VSA staff with the skills and tools needed to prepare stronger draft laws and supporting policies. By building this capacity internally, the Ministry aims to ensure that its legislative proposals are clear, well-structured, and aligned with best practices, thereby improving the overall legislative process and its impact on public policy.

The first sessions were held on Thursday, August 21, and Friday, August 22, 2025, with a concentrated focus on legislative writing. The second phase, covering policy development, is scheduled for October 2025.

The program is facilitated by attorneys-at-law Mr. Gerald Simmons-De Jong and Ms. Valya Pantophlet of DEJONG Legal, who bring extensive expertise in legislative drafting and policy formulation. Their guidance will assist participants in navigating the complexities of the legislative process and applying practical techniques to their daily work.

Minister Brug emphasized that strengthening legislative capacity is central to the Ministry’s role. “Our staff must be able to translate policy into law in a way that is both effective and sustainable. This training ensures that we can meet that responsibility while continuing to protect and support the most vulnerable in our society.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/ministry-of-vsa-prioritizes-legislative-writing-capacity-with-specialized-training