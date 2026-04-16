Ministry trains 32 educators to expand reading support across St. Maarten | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport has completed a three-day Train-the-Trainer course under the Leeskracht! program, with 32 educators now expected to apply the training in their schools and help support a broader reading strategy across the education system.

The training was held from April 7 to 9, 2026, at the Government Administration Building. Participants came from primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions and included teachers, lecturers, reading consultants, language coordinators, and school leaders from all school boards on St. Maarten.

The program focused on practical methods educators can use in their own classrooms, while also preparing them to guide colleagues and support reading development within their institutions. According to the Ministry, each participant will receive a toolkit to assist with implementation, and follow-up sessions are planned to support continued application and knowledge sharing.

Sessions focused on strategies for promoting reading in multilingual classrooms, making reading more interactive, selecting level-appropriate materials, and helping students build confidence through texts that connect to their language background and daily experiences.

The training was conducted by Bianca Versteeg of Taalkoffer and was organized in collaboration with Stichting Biblionef Nederland, with financial support from Stichting Lezen, the Taalunie, and NVT Carib.

According to the Ministry, evaluation results showed that participants left the training with greater confidence in designing reading activities, leading reading discussions, choosing suitable materials, and supporting other educators in applying similar methods.

Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa Gumbs said literacy remains a priority within the Ministry’s education agenda.

“Strengthening literacy is one of my key priorities, because it is the foundation for all learning. When our children learn to read with confidence and enjoyment, we set them up for success in school and in life,” the minister said.

The Ministry said the training forms part of a longer-term effort to strengthen reading instruction by building local capacity within schools and creating a more coordinated approach to reading support across St. Maarten.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/ministry-trains-32-educators-to-expand-reading-support-across-st-maarten