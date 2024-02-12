MISCELLANEOUS FACT: Testimony of a seasonal worker repatriated for health after being attacked by several individuals | FAXINFO

While he was quietly returning home after spending an evening with his friends, a seasonal worker was violently attacked by several individuals on Friday, February 2, rue des Ecoles, in Grand-Case.

Arriving on the island in December 2023 after crossing the Atlantic on a sailboat as a chef, Jérôme sets down his suitcases on the “Friendly Island” with the desire to discover this charming and welcoming island. After a month of adaptation and great encounters with the island's inhabitants, he found a job in a restaurant located in Orient Bay. Everything is going well for Jérôme, delighted with his new life in Saint-Martin. Until this famous Friday February 2, when he was cowardly attacked by four individuals. “I had just left my friends in the evening after announcing to them that I had just moved into a new apartment on rue des Ecoles in Grand-Case,” emphasizes Jérôme. “On the way back, I came across two individuals sitting on a chair. In the process, two other people on scooters arrived and hit me from behind. I was stunned while trying to defend myself. Wasted effort since two other individuals joined my attackers. In the space of a few seconds, I was kicked to the ground for no reason whatsoever. I really went through hell. I shouted for help in the street but no one came to my aid! »

Return to mainland France

The victim's story is chilling. After experiencing this traumatic scene, Jérôme was hospitalized at the Louis-Constant Fleming center. Medical examinations revealed a foot fracture which requires surgery. He also suffered multiple bruises. The latter then contacted his insurance and the decision was made to repatriate him to mainland France at the beginning of last week. Jérôme's stay was cut short because of a few individuals who harmed the beautiful image of Saint-Martin. In advance, we wish him a speedy recovery. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-temoignage-dun-saisonnier-rapatrie-sanitaire-apres-avoir-ete-agresse-par-plusieurs-individus/