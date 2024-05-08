MISCELLANEOUS FACT: The driver of a scooter transported to hospital after hitting a car | FAXINFO

Yesterday morning, around 10:20 a.m., a traffic accident involving a car and a scooter occurred on the RN7 near the Nature Animal store located in Hope Hill.

According to the first elements collected on site by the gendarmerie, the victim and driver of the scooter lost control of his two-wheeler before hitting a vehicle in the opposite direction of traffic.

Arriving quickly at the scene of the accident, the rescue teams took care of the victim. “His state of health required transport to the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital center for additional examinations and treatment,” indicates the captain, François Deneufgermain. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-la-conductrice-dun-scooter-transportee-a-lhopital-apres-avoir-percute-une-voiture/