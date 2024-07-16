MISCELLANEOUS FACTS: A young man stabbed near Kim Sha Beach in serious condition | FAXINFO

A young individual was the victim of a stabbing on Sunday July 14 near Kim Sha Beach.

The events took place around 23:15 p.m. Emergency services received several calls regarding a stabbing of a young person near Kim Sha Beach in Simpson Bay. Quickly arriving at the scene of the attack, the rescue teams took care of the victim before transferring him in serious but stable condition to the Sint Maarten Medical Center.

An investigation was opened to try to identify the alleged perpetrator of the stabbings, who is actively sought by the police. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-un-jeune-homme-poignarde-pres-de-kim-sha-beach-dans-un-etat-grave/