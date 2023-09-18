MISCELLANEOUS FACTS: Accident in Mont Vernon, a motorcyclist injured | FAXINFO

Last Thursday, September 14, around 11 a.m., an accident took place near the Mont Vernon shopping center involving a car and a two-wheeler. One injury has been reported.

According to information from the Saint-Martin gendarmerie, a vehicle traveling on the RN7 in the direction Quartier d'Orléans – Hope Estate turned left last Thursday late morning to access the road leading to the center parking lot. commercial of Mont Vernon. At the same time, a motorcycle is coming from the opposite direction. For reasons undetermined at this stage of the investigation, the driver of the two-wheeler lost control of his motorcycle, veered off onto the access section to the shopping center and collided with the rear of the vehicle already engaged. Emergency services are dispatched to the scene, in large numbers, to assist the victims. The police carried out an alcohol and narcotics screening test on the driver of the car involved in the accident, the results were negative. Blood samples were taken from the driver of the motorcycle. The latter, injured during the impact, was rushed to the Sint Maarten medical center. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-accident-a-mont-vernon-un-motard-blesse/