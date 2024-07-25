MISCELLANEOUS FACTS: The lifeless body of a woman found in her hotel room in Maho, her husband arrested | FAXINFO

On Monday, July 22, around 17 p.m., the lifeless body of a tourist whose nationality was not revealed by the KPSM was discovered in her hotel room in Maho. Her husband, considered a suspect, was arrested by the police.

No additional information has been released by the prosecutor's office at this time as the investigation into the circumstances of his death continues. An autopsy was to be carried out on the body of the deceased to discover the real causes of death. Anyone with information likely to advance the investigation is asked to immediately contact the Sint Maarten police force at +1 721- 542 22 22, extension 204 or 205, or the anonymous line at 9300 or leave a private message on the Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten)._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-le-corps-sans-vie-dune-femme-retrouvee-dans-sa-chambre-dhotel-a-maho-son-mari-interpelle/