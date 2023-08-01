MISCELLANEOUS / Shooting in Beacon Hill: a woman seriously injured after receiving a stray bullet in the face | FAXINFO

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is actively investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday July 29 in Beacon Hill, a bystander who was seriously injured after being shot in the face.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. The police have indeed received several phone calls reporting a shooting near a night bar located in Beacon Hill.

A patrol immediately went to the scene and were informed that a fight had broken out between several male individuals. One of the protagonists of the ultra-violent brawl then used a firearm several times. The shots fired in all directions unfortunately caused a collateral victim: a passer-by was hit in the face by a stray bullet. Seriously injured, the woman was taken care of by rescue teams and rushed to Sint Maarten Medical Center.

According to information provided by the KPSM, the victim is in serious but stable condition.

As for the presumed author of the shots and the individuals involved in the general fight, all this beautiful little world took to their heels before the arrival of the police.

No arrests have been made to date.

Detectives and forensic officers were dispatched to the crime scene to try to determine the exact sequence of tragic events that nearly claimed the life of an innocent woman.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact police at +1 721 54 22222, or the free and anonymous number, the 9300. You can also visit the website www.policesxm.sx to provide information anonymously via the contact form, or to leave a private message on the Facebook page KorpsPolitieSintMaarten. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-fusillade-a-beacon-hill-une-femme-grievement-blessee-apres-avoir-recu-une-balle-perdue-en-plein-visage/