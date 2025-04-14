Missing Minor – Appeal for Public Assistance | Government of Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Police Force is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Adrian Jose ROGERS a 16-year-old (DOB 03 November 2008) male who has been reported missing. He is a student at Sint Maarten Vocational School. He was last seen on Sunday April 13th 2025 midnight into April 14t 2025 at his home in Defiance.

Description of the Missing Minor:

Name: Adrian Jose ROGERS

Age: 16 years old

Length: about 1m.52 cm tall

Skin Complexion: Dark Brown

Hair: Black hair.

Clothing: Back Shirt and black shorts.

Adrian Jose ROGERS was last seen at his home in the Defiance in the evening of April 13th 2025 around midnight. He has not been heard from since, and the family is deeply concerned for his safety.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts Adrian Jose ROGERS

you are urgently requested to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 721-542-2222 or reach out to his family via the following numbers: Mother: +1 721-5888184

We also appeal directly to, Adrian Jose ROGERS if you are reading this, please reach out to your mother as soon as possible. Your family is concerned and wants to ensure your safety.

Public Cooperation:

We urge the community to share this information and to be vigilant. Any leads or information, no matter how small, can assist us in finding Adrian Jose ROGERS

Contact Information: Sint Maarten Police Force

Phone: +1 721-542-2222​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Missing-Minor-–-Appeal-for-Public-Assistance.aspx