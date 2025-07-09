MISSING TEENAGER ALERT

PHILIPSBURG – The Sint Maarten Police Force is urgently seeking your help to locate Kitandra M. Leonard, 15 years old, who was last seen on July 8, 2025 around 16:15 pm in the area of St. Peters.

Kitandra M.Leonard is described as Slim build, with brown/ black/ white braids and has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black top.

If you have seen Kitandra M.Leonard or have any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the The Sint Maarten Police Force immediately at 911 | +1721-542-2222 or her Legal Guardian Orella Cocks at +1721-5885506.

Source: Press Release