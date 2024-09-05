Monkeypox: Prevention workshop this Friday at Concordia | FAXINFO

The SAFE978 and AIDES associations are organizing a new workshop tomorrow on Mpox Clade 2 for the MSM community with Dr. Bissuel, infectious disease specialist at Louis Constant Fleming Hospital.

The event, which will be held this Friday, September 6, 2024 from 18:30 p.m. to 21 p.m. at the AIDES premises at 37 rue de Spring in Concordia, is specifically designed for the MSM community (men who have sex with men) and aims to deepen knowledge, strengthen prevention, and share experiences around Mpox Clade 2, the Clade 2b virus currently circulating in Europe comes from Clade 2 involved in the Nigerian epidemic. To lead this workshop, the president of SAFE978 will review the association's actions in Mpox prevention, Dr. Bissuel, a renowned infectiologist, will provide medical insight on Mpox Clade 2, its differences from Clade 1, its modes of transmission, and available treatments, and a special guest who will share his personal experience of the disease, addressing the psychological challenges and after-effects of his infection. This workshop is structured around several highlights around an aperitif, allowing participants to debate, exchange, and deepen their knowledge on Mpox Clade 2. It will also include a collective reflection on ways to strengthen prevention within the community. SAFE978 invites all members of the MSM community to participate in this workshop to protect themselves and their loved ones. This event represents a unique opportunity to stay informed of the latest developments concerning this disease and to be actively involved in its prevention. Limited places. _Vx

Information and registration: SAFE on 0690 22 92 59 or AIDES on 0690 28 17 31

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/variole-du-singe-atelier-de-prevention-ce-vendredi-a-concordia/