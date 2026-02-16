Monroe University’s Evan Jerome visits St. Maarten, connects with online students | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–About 35 current students, prospective students, and alumni of Monroe University gathered for a cocktail reception at Holland House Beach Hotel, hosted by Evan Jerome, Senior Vice President of International Markets at Monroe University, during his recent visit to the island.

Jerome traveled to St. Maarten with his wife and son, combining family time with direct engagement with the university’s growing community of prospective, online, and alumni students on the island. The evening offered attendees a chance to meet Jerome personally, network with peers, and take part in open dialogue about academic goals, available programs, support services, and career pathways.

During the reception, Jerome shared the history of Monroe University, noting it was founded in 1933 as the Monroe School of Business in the Bronx, New York by his grandfather. He also highlighted the institution’s longstanding focus on expanding access to higher education through flexible online and international programs. Monroe University is ranked in the 2026 U.S. News and World Report as #3 for Top Performers on Social Mobility and #6 for Best Value Schools.

Jerome also spoke about Monroe University’s strong and productive working relationship with the Government of St. Maarten and local partners, which continues to support educational opportunities for students across the island. In addition, he met with representatives from Division Study Financing to discuss collaboration and resources aimed at helping students finance and complete their degrees.

“The reception was an opportunity not only to connect socially, but to listen,” Jerome said. “Our students and alumni are at the heart of everything we do. Meeting them in person, hearing their experiences, and strengthening our ties here in Sint Maarten reinforces Monroe University’s commitment to serving this community.”

The gathering underscored Monroe University’s continued efforts to maintain close relationships with its international students and alumni, with a focus on ensuring they feel supported, connected, and empowered to succeed.

For more information about Monroe University’s programs and online offerings, contact Lorraine Myers at lmyers@monroeu.edu

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/monroe-universitys-evan-jerome-visits-st-maarten-connects-with-online-students