Morale concerns, new CCO from Trinidad, and leadership issues continue to grow at TelEM | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Daily reports from within the TelEm Group of Companies point to growing morale issues, particularly regarding the hiring of non-St. Maarteners for key management roles. The concerns began with the appointment of a new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) reportedly from Trinidad and Tobago and have been compounded by other appointments, such as the acting Technical Director from Curaçao and a high-paid consultant, also from Curaçao. Reportedly, the tenure of the new CCO begins in September.

There is also unease over the increasing influence of the current Chief Financial Officer (CFO), who is simultaneously serving as acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Though it has not been made clear which of his roles is "acting" and which is "actual". This is a similar situation with two other government owned companies, GEBE and PJIA. It is unclear if the executive at GEBE is a "Temporary Manager" such as the late Troy Washington, or a full Managing Director. Likewise, it is unclear if the "CEO" at PJIA is actually that or has a different distinction in a temporary role as was eluded to by the Minister of TEATT. None of these positions, nor the length of term of their tenure, have been clarified by the shareholder. Under TelEm’s recent restructuring, the acting CEO has considerable leeway in decision-making in the absence of a formally appointed CEO.

Such concerns have clearly reached the ears of Member of Parliament Omar Ottley, who has now placed a spotlight on the state of affairs at the government-owned telecommunications provider. Ottley described the situation as an “ignored crisis” marked by financial and operational uncertainty, declining staff morale, and a lack of visible shareholder action.

In correspondence to the Prime Minister, who serves as TelEm’s shareholder representative, Ottley demanded answers on the company’s current state, long-term strategy, and leadership appointments. “The silence from the government in its role as shareholder is unacceptable,” Ottley said, stressing that TelEm is a critical national asset that directly affects communication, economic activity, and the island’s technological competitiveness.

Ottley outlined a troubling history of financial missteps and questionable decisions, including:

• The controversial removal of board member John Richardson after he flagged internal mismanagement

• A failed merger with MER that cost the company approximately 3.7 million guilders without any operational benefit

• A 12 million guilder investment into Smitcoms Dominicana with no visible return on investment

The Fiber to the Home (FTTH) initiative that has left TelEm saddled with roughly 44 million guilders in debt, without delivering island-wide fiber coverage

He also raised alarm over the company’s recent move to sell off its own buildings, warning that this could strip TelEm of valuable collateral and potentially leave it vulnerable to the same fate as UTS in Curaçao, which was ultimately sold to a foreign buyer.

Ottley said that the pattern of hiring from abroad for key positions, while overlooking qualified St. Maarteners, was especially concerning given the government’s frequent calls for economic resilience and job creation for locals. “We cannot continue to sideline our own professionals while outsourcing leadership,” he said.

The MP also questioned TelEm’s readiness to keep pace with global telecommunications advancements. “Other Caribbean nations are racing ahead with full fiber connectivity, 5G networks, and enhanced digital services,” Ottley said. “Meanwhile, our national provider is bogged down by debt, incomplete projects, and an unclear vision for the future.”

Ottley is calling for:

• An immediate public disclosure of TelEm’s financial health and debt structure

• A halt to asset sales until a recovery and modernization plan is in place

• A full forensic audit into past and present management decisions

• A clear policy prioritizing qualified local candidates for senior roles

• A roadmap for implementing advanced telecommunications infrastructure, including 5G and island-wide fiber

“St. Maarten was once at the forefront of telecommunications in the region. Now, we are lagging behind and our people are paying the price,” Ottley said. “This is not about politics. This is about protecting a vital public company, restoring trust, and delivering the service our island deserves.”

