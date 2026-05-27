More People Moving to Saba, Statia, Bonaire, population surpasses 33,000 | The Peoples Tribune

BONAIRE–The population of the Caribbean Netherlands increased by more than 1,200 people in 2025, with Bonaire accounting for most of the growth, according to newly released figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

As of January 1, 2026, the combined population of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba stood at more than 33,000 residents. This represents an increase of 1,249 people, or 4 percent, compared to one year earlier. The growth was driven largely by migration, with more people moving to the islands than leaving.

Bonaire recorded the largest increase. Its population reached 27,611 on January 1, 2026, up by 1,059 people, or 4 percent, from the previous year. CBS reported that the increase was mainly the result of migration, with 2,116 people moving to Bonaire and 945 leaving, producing a positive migration balance of 1,171. Natural population growth was much smaller, with 252 births and 170 deaths, for a natural increase of 82 people.

The number of Bonaire residents born outside the Caribbean Netherlands also rose by 924. According to CBS, this was mainly due to increases in residents born in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, the European Netherlands, Curaçao and Venezuela.

St. Eustatius also recorded population growth in 2025. The island had 3,348 inhabitants on January 1, 2026, an increase of 78 people, or 2 percent, compared to the previous year. CBS said the increase was mainly due to net migration, with 184 people settling on the island and 107 leaving. The island also recorded 38 births and 21 deaths.

CBS further noted that the number of St. Eustatius residents born outside the Caribbean Netherlands rose by 69. The increase was particularly visible among residents born in St. Maarten, Suriname and the European Netherlands.

Saba posted the strongest percentage increase among the three islands. Its population stood at 2,270 on January 1, 2026, an increase of 112 people, or 5 percent. CBS reported that 216 people moved to Saba in 2025, while 97 left, resulting in a positive migration balance of 119. The island recorded 14 births and 12 deaths.

The number of Saba residents born outside the Caribbean Netherlands increased by 120, with growth especially among people born in St. Maarten, the Philippines, Colombia and the United States.

The latest population figures point to a continued demographic shift across the Caribbean Netherlands, with migration playing a much larger role than natural growth. The data also highlights the growing regional and international diversity of the islands, particularly on Bonaire and Saba.

The figures were released by Statistics Netherlands and published by the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/more-people-moving-to-saba-statia-bonaire-population-surpasses-33-000