Motion of Disapproval against Prime Minister Mercelina defeated in Parliament, 7 Votes Against, 5 For | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–A motion of disapproval brought against Prime Minister Luc Mercelina was defeated in Parliament today by a vote of seven against and five for, after the prime minister delivered a detailed response arguing that the motion was factually incorrect, misleading, and ill-timed given ongoing processes to resolve the Fire Department labor dispute.

The prime minister’s remarks focused on what he described as inaccuracies in the motion’s considerations, the failure of the motion to account for information already provided to Parliament, and the reality that mediation and the placement process are actively underway.

The prime minister told Parliament that his impression was, and remained, that the motion was prepared without taking the information and answers from the first round into consideration.

He underscored that the meeting was a continuation of an earlier meeting requested by Parliament, and that its purpose was to ensure Members of Parliament have the information necessary to understand government’s position. He said this remains appropriate even while mediation is ongoing.

He argued that the motion did not reflect the facts presented to Parliament and appeared politically motivated. He further stated that the motion failed to recognize a central point: government and the union agreed to the appointment of a mediator, and mediation is currently ongoing. In that context, he said, it does not make sense to impose a deadline on the minister as the motion attempted to do. Based on these points, the prime minister said government advised Parliament not to support the motion.

Prime Minister challenges key claims in the motion

The prime minister then addressed specific statements within the motion, stating that several were incorrect and misleading.

On claims of systemic failure within key departments‍

The motion alleged that departments under the prime minister’s responsibility, including Legal Affairs, Personnel and Organization, Facilities, the Department of BAC, and the Fire Department, have consistently failed to support other ministries, contributing to operational failures and undermining public administration.

Prime Minister Mercelina responded that the framing was disrespectful to civil servants who work long hours in those departments. He acknowledged the reality of understaffing across government and said hard-working civil servants can be unfairly judged when outcomes are constrained by capacity.

He also stated that government is focused on strengthening critical departments and noted ongoing cooperation with the World Bank. He referenced signing a new grant agreement in January 2026 for the SPEAR project, making US $5 million available over the next two years to strengthen the government apparatus, with particular emphasis on departments such as BAC and P&O, to address backlogs and streamline outdated procedures.

On assertions of inaction and failure to engage constructively

The motion asserted that the Prime Minister’s action or inaction and failure to engage constructively contributed to the sustained “go-slow” action affecting the Fire Department and ambulance services since April of the previous year, and that he repeatedly failed to honor commitments made to the union and personnel.

The prime minister rejected this, stating that these assertions did not represent the facts and that he provided Parliament with detailed information on actions taken. He reiterated that mediation is ongoing and that the placement process is also ongoing, and he said it was difficult to understand how a motion could be presented that ignored information already shared with Parliament.

On salary scale and compensation claims

The motion claimed the prime minister refused to properly recognize and compensate Fire Department personnel for years and maintained that personnel were within an incorrect salary scale.

Prime Minister Mercelina said this claim was incorrect. He stated that since 2010, Fire Department staff were placed in the correct scales as foreseen in the 2010 function book. He explained that over time, training occurred and new positions were promised, but due to the absence of a new function book, some staff could not be placed in new positions.

He said that with the finalization and publication of a new function book under his cabinet in March 2025, staff can now be placed into new positions. He added that the function book was approved through the CCSU process and that placement has started, including a letter sent to staff at the end of 2025.

He also explained that a first meeting of the Placement Committee had been scheduled but was postponed to the following week due to capacity pressures, noting that the same personnel supporting Parliament and government processes are also supporting the placement process.

On the motion’s characterization of escalation requests

The motion stated that the Fire Department urgently requested escalation to the Council of Ministers due to continued inaction by the prime minister.

The prime minister said this was also incorrect and misleading. He stated that it was the union representing part of the Fire Department staff that requested a meeting with the Council of Ministers of St. Maarten in April of last year. He said the matter was discussed and the Council concluded that the Minister of General Affairs is responsible for handling the matter with the union.

He further stated that on January 23, 2026, the union again requested a meeting with the Council of Ministers, and that the Secretary General of the Council of Ministers informed the union their letter would be discussed the following week. He said the union subsequently sent another letter on February 2, 2026, before awaiting the Council’s response.

Prime Minister Mercelina said the Council of Ministers met yesterday to discuss both letters, with P&O represented to provide a technical update on discussions and the placement process. He said ministers emphasized applicable procedures and the importance of the ongoing mediation and placement tracks.

The prime minister told Parliament that he sent a letter to the Chair of Parliament earlier this afternoon proposing that, if Parliament agrees, government would return with the technical team to provide further explanation on the mediation process, actions taken, and the placement process, so Members can clearly understand the legal framework governing the decisions. He stated he was willing to arrange for P&O to provide a technical briefing when Parliament is ready.

Prime Minister: motion is factually incorrect, disrespectful, and ill-timed

In concluding his response, Prime Minister Mercelina maintained that the motion should not receive support because it was not based on facts, it failed to consider actions already taken and information already provided, and it was ill-timed given ongoing mediation.

He also stated that, since the new function book entered into force in March 2025, the Department of P&O has received formal claims and submissions from Fire Department personnel to be placed under the new framework, describing this as evidence that the placement process is actively moving forward.

He ended by urging Parliament to avoid political rhetoric that could set the country back and jeopardize safety and security, stating that the country is close to resolving a long-standing issue and should not be derailed at this stage.

The motion was subsequently put to a vote and was not carried, with seven votes against and five in favor.

‍

