Motorcycle Theft At Adult Entertainment Club In Defiance

PHILIPSBURG – The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is investigating the theft of a scooter that occurred on Monday, July 14th 2025, on Sucker Garden Road.

Police received a report regarding the theft, which took place in the area of Defiance, specifically from the premises of the Empire Gentlemen’s Club. The owner reported that their scooter was stolen from the location.

The KPSM Detective Department has launched an investigation into this incident and is actively gathering information and reviewing any available evidence.

The Sint Maarten Police Force urges anyone who may have witnessed the theft or has any information that could assist in the investigation to contact the KPSM at +1 721-542-2222, or the anonymous tip line at 9300. Information can also be shared via the Facebook page. Your cooperation is vital in combating crime and ensuring the safety of our community.

Source: Press Release