Motorworld Expands GAC Caribbean Presence into Barbados & Grenada

COLE BAY – Motorworld has reached another significant milestone with the successful launch of GAC in both Barbados and Grenada. Courtesy Garage in Barbados and Hubbard’s Motor in Grenada—both divisions of GEL Auto—have been appointed as the exclusive authorized dealers for their respective markets.

In Barbados, the brand was officially introduced at a Mix and Mingle launch event held on Friday, September 26th at the Graduation Tents, Cave Hill Campus, University of the West Indies (UWI).

“This is truly a momentous occasion for Courtesy, and we are proud to introduce this exciting new brand,” said Andrez Greene, General Manager at Courtesy. “We have listened to the market and brought an outstanding product line of four SUVs, ranging from family-sized to compact models. Our line-up includes ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles and EVs (Electric Vehicles), with hybrids to follow in the near future.”

Shortly after, Grenada hosted its GAC brand launch at The Grenada Trade Center in Grand Anse on September 27th. Guests had the opportunity to view key models, including the GS3 Emzoom and the Emkoo, and experience them firsthand through on-site test drives.

“The launch of GAC in Grenada is not just about new vehicles; it’s about shaping the future of mobility on our island,” said Christopher Dowden, Manager of Hubbard’s Motor. “With advanced design, unmatched warranties, and Hubbard’s trusted service, we’re ensuring Grenadians have access to world-class automotive solutions, built for both today and tomorrow.”

Motorworld’s Managing Director, Tariq Amjad, along with members of the Motorworld Team, attended both events to support the new territories.

“This is another exciting step forward,” said Amjad. “I am proud to expand our distribution of GAC to now include right-hand-drive vehicles as well. Over the next year, GAC will continue its expansion throughout the Caribbean, and it is a dream come true to see such a strong automotive network headquartered in St. Maarten.”

