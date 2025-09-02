Motorworld Launches GAC in Saint Lucia, Distributed by Peter & Company Auto | The Peoples Tribune

ST. LUCIA–Motorworld Group proudly announces that Peter & Company Auto, a division of GEL Auto, has been appointed the exclusive authorized dealer for GAC in Saint Lucia. The official launch event took place on August 28 at the company’s showroom, where key models from the GAC lineup were unveiled, including the GS3 Emzoom, Emkoo, and AION V.

The Amjad family, together with Motorworld team members, attended the launch to lend their support and extend congratulations to Peter & Company Auto for the successful event and the enthusiasm demonstrated by their staff.

Tariq Amjad, Managing Director of Motorworld, expressed his pride in the partnership:

“We are united by a commitment to innovation, excellence, and delivering exceptional customer experiences. As one of China’s leading automotive manufacturers, GAC has earned global recognition for its award-winning vehicles. We’re proud to introduce this premium brand to Saint Lucia.”

Attendees left the launch with a strong impression of GAC’s innovation, quality, and global reach. With a dedicated GAC parts distribution center in Panama, customers in Saint Lucia can be assured of convenient access to genuine parts and maintenance support.

Alan Bayne, Chief Executive Officer of GEL Auto, emphasized the company’s regional strength and commitment:

“GEL Auto is part of a regional group with deep roots in Caribbean markets. Our culture has always been about innovation and delivering mobility solutions. With GAC, we bring to Saint Lucia vehicles recognized globally for design, durability, and technology, supported by the service customers expect from GEL and Peter & Company Auto.”

The launch of GAC in Saint Lucia represents another significant milestone for Motorworld, reinforcing its role as the official regional distributor of GAC across the Caribbean and expanding its strong automotive network headquartered in St. Maarten.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/motorworld-launches-gac-in-saint-lucia-distributed-by-peter-company-auto