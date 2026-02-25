Motorworld Launches GAC in Suriname, Distributed by Fernandes Autohandel | The Peoples Tribune

SURINAME–Motorworld Group has announced the official launch of GAC in Suriname, marking the brand’s 18th official territory in the Caribbean region, in partnership with Fernandes Autohandel, GAC’s exclusive authorized dealer in the market.

The launch event was held at Fernandes Autohandel’s showroom in the P&D Complex on February 13, where guests were introduced to GAC’s vehicle lineup, including the GS3 Emzoom, Emkoo, GS8, and the electric AION V.

According to the release, attendees experienced the brand’s craftsmanship, advanced features, and modern design, which the company says have helped position GAC among the world’s leading automotive manufacturers.

Motorworld also noted that with a regional parts distribution hub in Panama, customers in Suriname will benefit from access to genuine parts and comprehensive aftersales support.

Tariq Amjad, Chairman of Motorworld Group, stated:

“We are proud to partner with Fernandes Autohandel to introduce GAC to Suriname. These vehicles are backed by a powerful eight-year warranty and represent the future of automotive design, technology, and performance, and we are confident they will resonate strongly with customers in this market.”

The release adds that GAC’s launch in Suriname is the first of several launches planned across the Caribbean in 2026, reflecting what Motorworld described as an important step in its broader vision to elevate the automotive experience throughout the region.

