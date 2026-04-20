Motorworld Officially Launches GAC in Jamaica in Grand Event at the National Indoor Sports Centre

PHILIPSBURG / KINGSTON – Motorworld, the Caribbean distributor for GAC, officially marked the grand launch of the full GAC vehicle line-up in Jamaica on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, delivering an immersive test drive experience that highlighted the brand’s accelerating growth and strong early reception in the local market.

Held at the National Indoor Sports Centre, the large-scale event welcomed a wide cross-section of over 800 guests and stakeholders and represented a defining milestone for GAC’s expansion in the region. While a smaller media launch was conducted in late November 2025 at Fidelity Motors in Kingston, that event was intentionally limited following the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica. This April event therefore represented the brand’s full-scale debut to the Jamaican public, with six models on display: the GS3 Emzoom, Emkoo, GS8, Empow, AION V, and the highly anticipated debut of the all-new S7.

Speaking on the significance of the occasion, Motorworld Chairman Tariq Amjad underscored the company’s long-term vision for the brand in the Caribbean. “This launch represents more than just the introduction of a new vehicle line-up. It reflects Motorworld’s commitment to bringing world-class automotive innovation to the Caribbean. We’ve always been confident in the strength of the GAC brand and its potential in the Jamaican market. Today’s event is the realization of that vision, and we are proud to officially present GAC to the Jamaican public in a way that truly reflects the brand.”

Jamaica’s introduction of GAC comes at a time when the brand is experiencing exceptional global momentum. In March 2026, GAC recorded sales of 42,165 units worldwide, representing an 86% year-on-year increase. This growth is further supported by strong industry recognition, including top rankings in residual value among Chinese automotive brands.

Motorworld emphasized that these global achievements translate directly into value for Caribbean customers, particularly in areas such as durability, resale value, and long-term ownership confidence. Backed by partnerships with leading international suppliers and rigorous testing standards exceeding four million kilometres, GAC vehicles are engineered to meet the demands of modern drivers. The manufacturer also has extensive experience producing vehicles for major global brands, including Toyota and Honda in China, further reinforcing its reputation for quality and reliability.

The launch event was organized by the appointed GAC dealer in Jamaica, Fidelity Motors Limited, which is supported by the extensive automotive framework of Goddard Enterprises Limited (GEL) Auto.

General Manager of Fidelity Motors Limited, Deborah Stewart, said the event celebrated a shift in the local automotive landscape. “As we celebrate 25 years, we are seeing a clear shift in what customers value – not just affordability, but technology, design, safety and overall driving experience. GAC delivers on all these fronts,” Stewart said.

She continued, “This launch was about more than showcasing vehicles; it was about demonstrating a new standard in the market. The response since our introduction late last year has been extremely encouraging, and with the introduction of the S7, we are building on that momentum with a line-up that is innovative, accessible and aligned with the needs of today’s Jamaican driver.”

Source: Press Release