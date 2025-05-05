Motorworld Receives Prestigious 2025 “Progress of the Year” Award from Changan Auto

COLE BAY – Motorworld is proud to announce it has been awarded the “Progress of the Year” award by Changan Auto for the second year in a row. The 2025 “Progress of the Year” award was presented during the 2025 Changan Automobile Overseas Partner Conference held at the company’s Global R&D Center in Chongqing, China.

This distinguished award recognizes Motorworld’s outstanding growth and swift development across the Caribbean region throughout the 2024 calendar year, standing out among Changan’s global network of distributors.

Managing Director Tariq Amjad accepted the award on behalf of the company, where Changan Auto commended Motorworld for its performance, innovation, and strategic execution. The award highlights Motorworld’s commitment to excellence in the automotive sector and reinforces its position as a regional leader.

Since February 2023, Motorworld has proudly offered Changan vehicles to customers in St. Maarten, featuring a diverse lineup of affordable cars, SUVs, and commercial models. With a strong emphasis on quality, advanced technology, and sleek design, Changan vehicles have quickly gained popularity among local consumers.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Motorworld team,” said Amjad. “We are truly honored to be recognized by Changan Auto for our progress with the brand. Bringing Changan to St. Maarten and the wider Caribbean has been a strategic move to offer world-class vehicles at exceptional value, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see our efforts acknowledged on an international stage.”

Beyond St. Maarten, Motorworld is also the exclusive distributor for Changan Auto in several other Caribbean territories, including Saba, St. Eustatius, Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos, Haiti, St. Barths, and the British Virgin Islands.

This award marks a significant milestone in Motorworld’s ongoing journey to expand its automotive footprint and deliver exceptional customer experiences across the region.

Source: Press Release