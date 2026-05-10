Motorworld, Tariq Amjad earns top international honors at 2026 GAC and Changan International Conferences | The Peoples Tribune

CHINA–Motorworld and its Chairman, Tariq Amjad, have earned top international recognition at the 2026 global partner conferences hosted by GAC and Changan in China, with the company securing multiple awards for performance, brand execution, and distribution excellence, while Amjad was personally honored for his leadership and continued impact across the organization.

At the 2026 GAC International Partner Conference held in Guangzhou, China, Motorworld was honored with the Outstanding Distributor Gold Award, Global Benchmark Store Award, and Distributor Excellence Award. Amjad was also recognized with the Outstanding General Manager Award, while Group Brand & Logistics Director Dylan Smith received the Brand Leadership Award for his contribution to brand growth and positioning. Dealer teams and individuals who received awards were recognized for sales performance, customer service, and market promotion over the past year.

Amjad was further recognized at the Changan Global Partner Conference in Chongqing, China, where he received the Excellent General Manager Award for his leadership and impact across the organization.

“These awards are a tremendous honor and a reflection of the collective effort behind everything we do,” said Tariq Amjad. “While it is deeply rewarding to be recognized at this level, this couldn’t have been possible without our distribution team whose dedication, consistency, and passion make achievements like this possible. This recognition motivates us to continue raising the bar and delivering excellence across every market we serve.”

The awards reflect Motorworld’s continued focus on operational excellence, customer experience, and strong leadership across its regional markets. Building on this recognition, the company said it will continue expanding its distribution network across the Caribbean while strengthening support for dealer partners throughout the islands to maintain high standards of customer experience and accessible, forward-looking mobility solutions.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/motorworld-tariq-amjad-earns-top-international-honors-at-2026-gac-and-changan-international-conferences