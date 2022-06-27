Mount Gay Rum Hosts International Rum Cocktail Competition

~ Mount Gay’s Mixology event of the year! ~
PHILIPSBURG – The world’s oldest running rum distillery has invited bartenders from St. Maarten / St. Martin and across the Caribbean to submit their own unique Mount Gay Black Barrel or Mount Gay XO cocktail recipes for a chance to be crowned Mount Gay Rum Mixologist of the year
Bartenders for well established establishments on both sides have submitted their cocktail recipe and pictures via Instagram. From those submissions, an independent panel of mixologist has invited the top 10 bartenders to attend the show-off final which will take place on Tuesday June 28th at Roxxy Beach in Simpson Bay, where industry experts will judge their creation, presentation, brand knowledge and originality.
The winner of the St. Maarten / St. Martin finals will be flown to Barbados to compete on International Rum Day (16 August 2022). The winner of the final competition will take home an all-expense-paid trip to London Rum Festival in October where they will immerse themselves in the London bar scene and experience the iconic rum fest.
“We are extremely thrilled to host the first Mount Gay Rum Mixology competition here on St. Maarten, says Roel Kokkelmans, Commercial Manager at International Liquors and Tobacco Trading N.V. Mount Gay rum is such a special brand with deep roots and loyal consumers on our island. To now take this brand and add an extra dimension by letting the talented mixologists on our island create unique cocktails is fantastic. The Rum category is growing and a brand like Mount Gay is paving the road for fame and success”.
ILTT’s On-trade manager Ludovica Telese said: ” There are many Bartenders in St. Maarten with exceptional hidden talent. This competition will bring out the best in them. The cocktail culture has been growing tremendously on St. Maarten over the last few years, and we are on track of becoming a leading cocktail market in the Caribbean”.
The final event is open to the public, so everyone is welcome to encourage their favorite bartender. Host Gee-money will keep the crowd entertained and informed on the drinks being created. And of course, the bar will be open and feature some great Mount Gay Rum cocktail specials. This is a night not to miss!
Tuesday June 28th, 6PM – Roxxy Beach / Simpson Bay
Mount Gay Rum is Distributed in St. Maarten by International Liquors and Tobacco Trading N.V. (ILTT).
