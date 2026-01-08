MP Ardwel Irion calls out chairlady over budget amendment questions and retroactive spending | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–MP Ardwell Irion was direct and to the point in Parliament on Thursday, calling for greater accountability in government operations and clearer, timelier procedures surrounding the national budget. His comments were directed to Chairlady of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams, who responded by outlining procedural expectations for ministerial attendance and confirming she is preparing formal correspondence to the Minister of Finance regarding the budget process.

Referencing the Chairlady’s theme that “reflection meets resolve,” MP Irion said he hopes the concept translates into firmer oversight and improved accountability from Parliament and the governing coalition, particularly as the country faces what he described as unprecedented circumstances in the way the budget is being handled.

Irion told Chairlady Sarah Wescot-Williams that, based in part on guidance she has given in the past, he expected her to be more vocal now on the budget situation. He said she previously held former DP Minister Perry Geerlings accountable on budget handling, including by insisting that if a budget was late the Minister of Finance should notify Parliament and submit a budget amendment to correct payments he described as illegal and unconstitutional. He argued that, given the current circumstances, her silence and absence from the budget discussion stood in contrast to that earlier posture.

MP Irion raised concerns about delayed budget handling and questioned how Parliament could be asked to approve, after the fact, spending that occurred without parliamentary authorization. He stressed that under the Constitution, Parliament approves the budget and government cannot unilaterally spend public funds without that approval. He said he is awaiting advice and clarity on any budget-related corrective measures, noting his concern about the concept of retroactively approving payments made in 2025 during 2026.

He also addressed the issue of outstanding justice worker payments, stating that legal explanations should be applied consistently and not selectively. MP Irion referenced that the budget had already been approved and questioned why some obligations were being paid while justice workers remained unpaid. He said government must follow a legitimate and lawful process while ensuring fair and equal treatment.

In his remarks, MP Irion further pointed to challenges with minister attendance at parliamentary meetings, citing instances where meetings proceed despite the absence of responsible ministers and emphasizing the need for clearer communication and planning so Parliament can carry out its work effectively.

In response, Chairlady Wescot-Williams acknowledged that multiple issues were raised and addressed several points. She said that, as a matter of good governance, Parliament should be informed when ministers are off-island or otherwise unable to attend meetings. She noted that absences of Members of Parliament are communicated to the Governor, and absences of ministers are communicated to the Governor as well, adding that it would complete the administrative cycle for Parliament to be informed accordingly.

The Chairlady also reiterated Parliament’s expectation that when a minister cannot attend, a deputy or substitute minister should appear in their place. She noted that this practice has not been implemented consistently over the years, and said earlier notification would prevent Parliament from issuing official requests only to learn afterward that a minister cannot attend.

Chairlady Wescot-Williams also confirmed she has a draft document to be sent to the Minister of Finance regarding Budget 2025 and the process surrounding any changes to that budget. She emphasized that Parliament should not be holding full budget discussions for a year that has already closed, and underscored the difference between a budget, which is predictive, and post-year reporting meant to finalize outstanding matters.

She stated that once government submits the necessary information regarding changes, whether additions or reductions, Parliament must be informed, but not in a manner that treats it as a regular budget debate after the fact. She said she intends for the matter to be addressed promptly so that Parliament can move into substantive discussion on the 2026 budget.

The Chairlady said the letter, once sent, will be shared with all Members of Parliament.

Concluding her response, Chairlady Wescot-Williams thanked MP Irion for his contribution and encouraged a collective commitment to building a more effective Parliament and a more prosperous St. Maarten, emphasizing that everyone has a role to play.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-ardwel-irion-calls-out-chairlady-over-budget-amendment-questions-and-retroactive-spending