MP Ardwell Irion tables motion of disapproval against Minister Brug | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Ardwell Irion on Friday tabled a motion of disapproval in Parliament against Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richinel Brug, making clear that the motion was not a motion of no confidence, but a formal warning calling for improved governance, transparency and corrective action.

In presenting the motion, MP Irion said the people of St. Maarten continue to face growing financial pressures, while significant government resources and parliamentary time have been spent on matters that, according to the motion, could have been addressed more effectively through proper governance mechanisms and timely independent intervention.

The motion states that the public discussion surrounding the matter has generated significant negative attention for the Government of St. Maarten, both locally and internationally, and may have affected public confidence in government institutions.

At the same time, the motion acknowledges that Minister Brug appeared before Parliament and provided explanations regarding the issues raised. It notes that the Minister acknowledged areas where processes could have been handled differently and indicated that neither he nor his staff acted with improper intent, based on the information available at the time.

However, the motion states that Parliament nevertheless believes greater safeguards, transparency and oversight should have been exercised, given the nature of the relationship between the Ministry and external service providers.

The motion further emphasizes that public confidence in government institutions requires both accountability and continuous improvement of governance processes.

It also states that the focus of government must urgently return to the everyday concerns of the people of St. Maarten, including fuel affordability, utility costs, healthcare access, economic opportunity and social development.

Through the motion, Parliament expresses dissatisfaction with the manner in which the process was managed and with the resulting impact on public trust, government operations and the country’s reputation.

The motion calls on Minister Brug, within 30 days, to submit to Parliament, through the confidential route, a comprehensive report detailing the full sequence of events related to the matter. This report should include information on services rendered by Khazar Management, the procurement process, legal consultations obtained, payments made, deliverables, relevant correspondence and any related conversations between members of the Cabinet, senior officials and the Ministry.

The motion also calls for the matter to be referred to the Department of Judicial and Legal Affairs and any other competent authority for review before any further action is taken.

In addition, the motion urges the Minister to identify and implement additional safeguards, internal controls and reporting mechanisms to prevent similar concerns from recurring.

The motion further urges Minister Brug to continue acting in the best interest of the people of St. Maarten and to maintain constructive cooperation with all members of the Council of Ministers, including the Prime Minister, in the execution of his duties.

After reading the motion, MP Irion explained that a motion of disapproval should be understood as a warning and a call for improvement. “This motion of disapproval is basically a warning. It is not a lack of confidence,” Irion said. “It is because you want to get things done better.”

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-ardwell-irion-tables-motion-of-disapproval-against-minister-brug