MP Bruyning: Democratic renewal must lead to real equality in the Kingdom | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE–Speaking during the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) on Saturday, September 27, 2025, Member of the Dutch Parliament Faith Bruyning (NSC) underscored that democratic reform within the Kingdom must not be symbolic but must bring about genuine equality among the countries.

“Our group discussed whether democratic renewal means greater equality or just a band-aid,” Bruyning explained in plenary. “Democratic reform only has value if it leads to true equality, not just on paper, not just in structures, but above all in how we relate to one another. Equality is not a technocratic concept, it is a relationship. It is about how countries speak to each other, listen to each other, and make decisions together. That determines whether trust grows or whether distance and mistrust remain.”

Bruyning drew on the words of Nelson Mandela, noting: “As long as poverty, injustice and inequality exist, none of us can truly rest. Those words also apply to our Kingdom.” She emphasized that while the current proposals on the table are valuable, they are insufficient without the right mindset and communication.

One of the topics her group explored was active and passive voting rights for the Dutch Parliament. “The countries agreed that this in itself does not create true representation,” she said. “Real representation arises when people sit at the table who know the issues, who understand the culture and needs, and who can speak and decide on behalf of the countries. That is why a Kingdom Parliament or the addition of a special delegation of Caribbean representatives to the Dutch Parliament would carry much more meaning. Then, finally, there is a voice that speaks not from outside, but from within.”

At the same time, she acknowledged differing views. “Some argue that voting rights also allow influence over who sits in The Hague, and that this too can contribute to equality. It is important not to ignore these perspectives but to recognize both.”

Bruyning further stressed that the role of the plenipotentiary ministers must evolve. “As it stands now, their role is advisory only. That is not enough. For true equality, they must have voting rights and carry weight in decision-making. That is equality not only in function, but also in human dignity.”

She reminded delegates of the preamble of the Charter, drafted 71 years ago, which pledged to guarantee equality in partnership. “Those words were not meant as empty letters. The time has come to finally bring that promise into practice, not only in documents, but in actions, in structures, and in how we treat one another.”

Quoting Eleanor Roosevelt, she concluded: “Without equal justice, equal opportunity and equal dignity, progress is nowhere possible.” Democratic reform, Bruyning said, must therefore not be a band-aid but a real step toward equality, “equality that is felt, seen, and lived.”

The IPKO, which continues until Monday, September 29, brings together delegations from Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, and the Netherlands to address shared Kingdom challenges, including education, geopolitical developments, the ageing population, and the seventieth anniversary of the Charter.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-bruyning-democratic-renewal-must-lead-to-real-equality-in-the-kingdom