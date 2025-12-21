MP Chris Wever continues holiday giving tradition during Christmas 2025 season | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Chris Wever once again marked the Christmas season with a community-focused outreach effort aimed at supporting families during the holidays, continuing a tradition of practical assistance and partnership-based giving, through the Wever Works Foundation with dependable partners.

On Sunday morning, hams and turkeys were distributed to members of the community, ensuring that families could prepare a traditional holiday meal. The initiative was supported through donations from Carrefour, which provided the hams and turkeys, and House of Restoration & Deliverance Ministries International, which contributed grocery vouchers to expand the reach of the effort.

The voucher program was designed to give recipients flexibility in meeting their household needs during the holiday season, reinforcing the focus on dignity, choice, and meaningful support.

MP Wever expressed his sincere appreciation to both contributing organizations for their continued willingness to collaborate on initiatives that directly benefit residents. He noted that such efforts are only possible when community partners step forward with a shared commitment to giving back.

Sunday’s distribution was supported by the Wever Works Foundation, the nonprofit entity through which many of MP Wever’s community-driven initiatives are carried out. Board member Ms. Stefania Gumbs was present during the distribution. While MP Wever does not sit on the foundation’s board, he works closely with the organization in an advisory capacity to help guide and support its outreach activities.

The Christmas initiative reflects MP Wever’s ongoing emphasis on community care, particularly during periods when many families face increased financial pressure. His approach continues to focus on collaboration, consistency, and tangible support rather than one-time gestures. The MP has spearheaded this initiative for multiple years.

a Christmas Message from MP Christopher Wever:

Sharing a message for the season, the MP reflected on the meaning of Christmas as a time of renewal, compassion, and collective care. As the 2025 Christmas season unfolds, he reiterated his belief that the strength of St. Maarten is found in shared responsibility and in people stepping up for one another, especially when times are challenging.

He noted that while gifts and meals are important, the true value of the season lies in unity, understanding, and taking the time to support those around us. MP Wever encouraged residents to extend kindness beyond their immediate circles, to check in on neighbors, and to carry the spirit of generosity, respect, and togetherness into the new year, emphasizing that lasting change is built through consistent acts of care within the community.

“As we celebrate Christmas, I extend my warmest wishes to every family across St. Maarten,” the MP said. “May this season bring peace into your homes, comfort to those who are struggling, and renewed hope for the year ahead. Let us cherish time with loved ones, look out for one another, and remember that kindness and compassion are gifts we can all share. I wish the entire community a blessed Christmas and a New Year filled with health, unity, and opportunity.”

‍

Photo caption: MP Chris Wever (right) with Wever Works Board member Stefanua Gumbs and Ms. Sally Benjamin.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-chris-wever-continues-holiday-giving-tradition-during-christmas-2025-season