MP Darryl York seeks clarification on VROMI, UNOPS traffic initiative timeline | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY– Member of Parliament Darryl York has written to the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) requesting clarification on the timeline and status of the ministry’s work with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) to address traffic congestion.

York pointed to two public announcements that appear to describe the same initiative at different points in time, without clear information on deliverables, timelines, or outcomes.

On December 23, 2024,The Daily Heraldreported that the Minister of VROMI had engaged UNOPS to develop a comprehensive action plan aimed at alleviating traffic congestion, indicating that a technical process had been initiated. On January 16, 2026, the Government of St. Maarten announced the signing of a Letter of Intent between VROMI and UNOPS to improve national mobility.

“When public communication suggests progress but leaves basic questions unanswered, it becomes difficult for residents and Parliament to assess what is actually happening,” York said. “Traffic congestion is a daily issue for people and businesses, so the public deserves a clear explanation of what stage this initiative is in and what results should be expected, and when.”

York outlined several questions he believes require direct answers:

Does the Letter of Intent represent the conclusion of the traffic study referenced in December 2024, or the formal start of it?

If it marks the start, what explains the more than one-year gap between the initial public announcement and the signing?

If the study was completed, why have its findings, timelines, and recommendations not been disclosed?

If the study is still to be conducted, what deliverables, timelines, and decision points should the public expect?

York noted that the absence of published findings or an implementation framework makes it difficult to determine whether technical work has already taken place, or whether the project remains at an early stage.

He added that delays and uncertainty carry measurable consequences, including impacts on emergency response times, productivity, fuel consumption, and operating costs for businesses.

“My goal is straightforward: clear timelines, clear deliverables, and a clear explanation of where we are in the process,” York said. “Residents are following these announcements and asking reasonable questions, and it is important that the answers are placed on the public record.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-darryl-york-seeks-clarification-on-vromi-unops-traffic-initiative-timeline