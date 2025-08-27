MP De Weever to SXM Taxi App: You have the license, continue building organically | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–During the meeting of Parliament’s Permanent Committee of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (CTEATT) on Tuesday, MP Ludmila de Weever urged the representatives of the SXM Taxi App to stay the course, stressing that they already have the legal foundation to operate and should continue building their platform organically.

“I just want to make sure that we all understand, you’ve already been given a license to exist and you are operating legally,” MP De Weever said. “You’ve already proven you can organically grow this company, which you have done. In the absence of anything else, whether private or public, my only recommendation is to continue improving the app and covering the weaknesses in the industry that already exist.”

De Weever advised the company to keep the lines of communication open with both government and stakeholders, highlighting that their platform is filling a long-standing gap in the transportation sector. She noted that taxi fare information is currently scattered across multiple websites with inconsistent displays, which confuses visitors. By providing consistent, reliable information, SXM Taxi could play an influential role in modernizing the sector.

She also clarified that the discussion should not be misinterpreted as a request for special endorsement by government. “At first my reaction was that government cannot endorse a company because that would give an unfair advantage. But then I realized it’s not endorsement being asked for, it’s equal treatment, the same way the Tourism Office lists restaurants, hotels, and shops. It’s about giving the public access to reliable information,” De Weever said.

The MP praised the Gumbs sisters, co-founders of SXM Taxi App, for stepping in where government had not yet modernized transportation. She acknowledged that while concerns exist from taxi operators, the app’s mix of younger and older drivers already demonstrates significant buy-in.

MP De Weever added that she had known the Gumbs sisters for a long time and was excited to see them leading such an initiative, especially in the absence of government-provided modernization. While she said private sector solutions like SXM Taxi should be celebrated, she also relayed concerns she gathered directly from taxi drivers during her own informal research.

Among those concerns were whether the app could disadvantage existing operators who pay concessions at the airport or harbor, and whether a separate regulated pickup system would be needed for app-based users. She also raised questions about unlicensed or non-taxi plate vehicles displaying the SXM Taxi sticker, asking what guarantees were in place to ensure only licensed taxis are operating through the app.

De Weever noted that she was impressed to see not only younger drivers but also older taxi drivers embracing the technology, and asked how the promoters managed to convince such a diverse mix of participants. She also questioned whether there was room for collaboration with government, since she had heard there were discussions about government developing its own app. It would be unfortunate, she said, if government created a competing service instead of partnering with a locally built platform.

She pointed out that the SXM Taxi App is already helping push broader modernization, including improvements in banking systems, and suggested that its success could inspire similar innovations in other areas such as small business payments. At the same time, she emphasized that any modernization must be equitable for all stakeholders, particularly taxi drivers who fear being displaced. Finally, she asked how the promoters explained the app to the wider taxi community and how they balanced both the positive and negative feedback received.

She urged the team to remain open to collaboration, particularly on sensitive issues such as regulation at the airport and harbor, concessions, and integration with the French side of the island. “You’re doing a good job,” she concluded. “We know there is a lot of work to do in bringing the transportation sector together, but you are already contributing by doing it this way. So keep it up and good luck.”

