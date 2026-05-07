MP Doran Calls for Fair Resolution in Fleming Waste Solutions Matter | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Egbert J. Doran is calling for the fair and immediate resolution of the ongoing payment dispute involving Fleming Waste Solutions, stating that while Government should always work toward stronger administrative structures and formalized contracts, contractors who carry out essential services for the country should not remain unpaid after work has already been executed, verified, and accepted.

Doran said the recent public discussion surrounding the matter requires additional context, particularly as attention now appears to be shifting toward assigning blame instead of resolving the issue responsibly.

“Let us be realistic about how Government operations have functioned over the years,” Doran stated. “While formal contracts are always the preferred structure, not every operational arrangement historically operated that way, especially in areas tied to urgent or essential public services.”

Doran said that while a formal written contract would certainly have been the ideal and more structured approach, the absence of such a contract does not automatically invalidate or make the arrangement illegal where services were requested, carried out, verified, and accepted by Government through established operational and financial processes.

“The reality is that Government cannot continue benefiting from services rendered and then disregard payment obligations afterward,” Doran stated.

According to Doran, situations involving operational necessity, procurement timelines, budget limitations, and evolving maintenance costs have existed across multiple ministries for years and are not unique to this matter.

“The important point is this: once Government requests the service, the work is executed, the work is confirmed, invoices are submitted, and Government continues benefiting from those services, then the provider deserves to be paid,” he said.

Doran noted that Fleming Waste Solutions continued operating under the current administration for nearly two years, during which the company reportedly continued receiving assignments and payments under the same operational arrangement now being questioned.

“If concerns existed about the structure itself, then those concerns should have been addressed much earlier,” Doran said. “You cannot continue requesting essential services, continue benefiting from the work, and then only raise administrative complications once payments become delayed.”

Doran also encouraged the Minister to engage directly with the relevant departments, financial personnel, and individuals previously involved in the operational process to gain a fuller understanding of how the arrangement evolved over time and how payments were historically handled within Government systems.

Providing background on the matter, Doran explained that following the receipt of heavy equipment from the NRPB for landfill management operations, Government entered into a working arrangement with Fleming Waste Solutions to assist with the operation and maintenance of landfill machinery, including Caterpillar equipment used for daily landfill operations.

At the time, Fleming Waste Solutions already maintained an operational presence at the landfill. Mr. Derrick Fleming is a Certified Diesel Technician and Certified Level 1 CAT Technician, and the company possessed the experience required to service Caterpillar equipment under challenging landfill conditions.

According to Doran, due to the operational realities, evolving maintenance demands, and the need to first establish clearer long-term servicing and repair cost projections, the arrangement developed into a phased operational maintenance structure over time rather than an immediately fixed long-term contractual model.

“This approach allowed Government to better assess recurring operational costs based on actual repairs, servicing history, parts replacement, and ongoing operational usage,” Doran explained. “Like many operational realities within Government, these types of structures sometimes evolve while ministries work through procurement procedures, budgeting limitations, and operational demands simultaneously.”

Doran stated that payments were processed through submitted advices and the normal financial review channels, with supporting documentation and internal checks carried out.

“This was not a situation where random payments were simply being handed out,” Doran stated. “These services were tied directly to maintaining landfill operations and avoiding disruptions to a critical national function.”

Doran added that many long-standing operational arrangements across Government evolved out of necessity where operational realities, procurement procedures, and budget constraints did not always align perfectly.

“Whether we agree with every administrative structure from the past or not, we also have to acknowledge reality,” Doran added. “Fleming Waste Solutions continued carrying out difficult and essential work under extremely challenging conditions while helping maintain continuity at the landfill.”

Doran said the focus now should be on resolving the issue fairly and responsibly rather than allowing the matter to continue dragging on.

“At the end of the day, the contractor carried out work requested by Governments both past and present, work that Government benefited from, and work tied directly to an essential national function,” Doran stated. “The people carrying out these services earned their wages. The matter should now be resolved responsibly and fairly.”

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-doran-calls-for-fair-resolution-in-fleming-waste-solutions-matter