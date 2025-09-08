MP Doran reflects on achievements, priorities at closing of 2024–2025 Parliamentary Year | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–During the closing of the 2024–2025 Parliamentary year on Monday, September 8, Member of Parliament Egbert Doran of the National Alliance reflected on a year of challenges, opportunities, and dedicated service to the people of Sint Maarten, while outlining his faction’s focus moving forward.

Speaking in the public session of Parliament, MP Doran emphasized that the National Alliance faction has remained steadfast in its mission to advocate for the people, hold government accountable, and present solutions that aim to move the country forward.

Among the key highlights of the faction’s work this past year, Doran pointed to:

• Public health and safety: advancing reforms in food safety through ordinance and policy amendments, ensuring stronger standards for residents and visitors alike.

• Social and economic relief: defending the rights of displaced vendors, tabling motions to safeguard Mullet Bay, and pushing for consistency in GEBE relief.

• Education and youth development: pressing for overdue teacher promotions, supporting programs like Adopt A Classroom and mentorship initiatives, raising awareness on youth addiction, and advocating for equitable access to schools for late-born children.

• Healthcare and labor: highlighting women’s health issues, stressing fair labor policies to protect both wages and worker well-being, and insisting that economic growth not come at the expense of people’s health.

• Legislative and financial reforms: introducing an initiative law for a tiered profit tax system with workforce incentives, bringing amendments to modernize the banking system and support local online payments, and raising questions about concessions, write-offs, and revenue streams.

• Support for families: tabling a motion to increase funeral assistance to ease the burden on grieving families and addressing civil servant concerns.

• Environment and community resilience: pressing for pond protection, questioning funding for agriculture, and advocating for decentralized tourism to benefit all communities.

• Essential services and security: calling attention to grievances within fire and ambulance services, stressing hurricane preparedness, and demanding stronger action on crime and gun violence.

Looking ahead to the 2025–2026 Parliamentary year, MP Doran reaffirmed his faction’s priorities, including tax relief, youth development, labor reform, GEBE relief, and eliminating bureaucratic red tape around succession land to make homeownership more accessible. He also expressed commitment to advancing discussions on the four-day work week, stressing its importance for family life, mental health, stronger communities, and modernization.

Reflecting on Parliament’s 15th year, Doran called for strengthened accountability:

“This House must actively support Members of Parliament in holding ministers accountable, particularly when it comes to timely delivery of requested information. The absence of such cooperation obstructs the proper functioning of Parliament and undermines our ability to serve the people of this great country.”

In his closing, Doran honored the memory of the late Romeo Pantophlet, a former Member of Parliament of the National Alliance, praising his life of service, humility, and dedication as an enduring inspiration.

“To the people of Sint Maarten, we say thank you for your trust and your resilience,” Doran concluded. “Let us enter this new parliamentary year with renewed commitment, renewed relief, and renewed strength as we move this country forward.”

The new Parliamentary year will officially open on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-doran-reflects-on-achievements-priorities-at-closing-of-2024-2025-parliamentary-year