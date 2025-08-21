MP Doran Urges Prime Minister to Take Heed of Ambulance and Fire Department Grievances | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Egbert J. Doran is calling on Prime Minister Luc Mercelina to urgently address the grievances of the St. Maarten Ambulance and Fire Departments, whose members have once again been forced into “Go-Slow” action.

According to MP Doran, the situation has reached a point where the dignity and wellbeing of first responders can no longer be ignored. “These are the men and women who put their lives on the line to save ours. When they are burnt out, disrespected, and still waiting on promises that were made months ago, it is a sign that government must act and act now,” Doran stated.

The Ambulance Department has repeatedly highlighted the following concerns:

• Lack of proper medical facilities and equipment, including rejection of medical rooms and absence of a portable medical unit

• Restrictions on ambulance access during Carnival and other major events

• Lack of sanitation facilities for personnel on duty

• Failure to deliver on agreements regarding overtime guidelines, compensation for irregular working hours, and payment of the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA)

• No finalized function book with proper salary scales

• No progress on a Collective Labor Agreement (CLA) or formal recognition of the Ambulance Covenant

• Failure to provide a dedicated First Aid Room in the Festival Village, despite design submissions

• Lack of clarity and follow-through on agreed action points with the Council of Ministers

The Fire Department has also raised pressing issues, including:

• An outdated and incomplete function book

• Uncertainty and lack of clarity on the way forward regarding promotions

Doran pointed out that while ambulance and fire personnel upheld their end of the bargain, working long hours under difficult conditions during Carnival, government has failed to honor its commitments.

“It was easy to put agreements in writing when the Carnival parades needed to move forward. Now that the festivities are over, the workers who sacrificed their time and energy have been left in the dark. That is unacceptable,” he stressed.

Doran added that while the “Go-Slow” action has been carefully structured to avoid putting lives at risk, it should be seen as a clear warning that the patience of first responders is wearing thin.

“The Prime Minister must take heed. This is not just about the Ambulance and Fire Departments. This is about ensuring that every citizen and visitor to St. Maarten can trust that when they call 911, they will be answered by a system that is fully supported, fully resourced, and fully respected,” Doran concluded.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-doran-urges-prime-minister-to-take-heed-of-ambulance-and-fire-department-grievances