MP Doran wants 4-Day workweek pilot explored for civil service | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–MP Egbert J. Doran has written to Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina and Minister of VSA Richinel Brug, requesting that Government explore the introduction of a four-day workweek pilot within the civil service of Sint Maarten.

He described the proposal as timely, noting the growing strain on workers. “It is evident that many people are operating on burnout. At the same time, with the pension age being pushed higher, workers are expected to stay in the workforce longer and under more pressure. Maybe it’s time that we innovate, try a new structure, and see if it works for us,” Doran said.

Doran emphasized that the initiative would not mean government offices closing an additional day. Public services would remain open throughout the week, with civil servants rotating their days off to ensure uninterrupted service.

He also underlined the potential benefits for families. “Parents who normally can’t pick their children up from school during the week would have that opportunity. They could use the day to meet with teachers, give their children more attention, and be more involved in their daily lives. That kind of hands-on parenting is something our society needs more of,” he explained.

Sint Maarten has already seen the concept tested locally. “During my tenure as Minister of VROMI, I piloted a shortened workweek on a small scale at the VROMI Yard. Productivity increased, efficiency improved, and staff morale was boosted. Similarly, former Minister of Finance, MP Ardwell Irion, applied this approach within his ministry, and it was successful there as well,” Doran noted.

International experiences also support the model. In the United Kingdom’s 2022 pilot with nearly 3,000 workers, 92 percent of companies continued the four-day week after the trial, as productivity held steady or improved. Iceland’s trials between 2015 and 2019 showed significant reductions in stress and burnout, while output remained stable or increased. New Zealand’s Perpetual Guardian also reported higher work-life balance scores and lower stress levels after making the switch.

Regionally, Aruba’s Parliament recently passed a motion to introduce the four-day workweek in its public sector, signaling clear momentum in the Caribbean.

Doran stressed that Sint Maarten should take a similar approach: begin with a pilot in the public sector, while also studying how the concept might be extended to the private sector. “This initiative is about healthier families, stronger communities, and a more motivated workforce,” he added.

He announced that he will be calling a committee meeting of Parliament to discuss the proposal with his colleagues. “We need to sit together, examine the relevant laws and policies, and collectively explore the real possibility of this undertaking. If the potential is there, we should not shy away from making the necessary changes to make it work for Sint Maarten,” Doran stated.

“The reality is that our people are running on empty. It’s time to work smarter and give families and workers a healthier balance,” he concluded.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-doran-wants-4-day-workweek-pilot-explored-for-civil-service