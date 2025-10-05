MP Doran’s proposal on voting rights for Kingdom laws added to IPKO agreements | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Egbert J. Doran recently traveled to The Hague to participate in the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO), held from September 26 to 29, 2025. This was his first time attending the IPKO, and he described it as a positive and valuable experience.

During the subgroup on democratic renewal, MP Doran brought forward a proposal aimed at tackling the Kingdom’s long-standing democratic deficit. His proposal was clear, if Sint Maarten, Aruba, and Curaçao are part of the Kingdom, then their representatives should also be able to vote on Kingdom laws. At present, decisions on these laws are made in the Netherlands without the Caribbean countries having a formal say, even though the outcomes directly affect their citizens.

Doran stressed that this is not about special treatment but about fairness. “If we are part of the Kingdom, then we should also have a say in the decisions that shape the Kingdom,” he said. “Our voices matter, and the laws that govern us should not be decided without us.”

Importantly, this proposal was formally included in the afsprakenlijst, the official list of agreements and action points adopted at the end of the IPKO. The afsprakenlijst is significant because it records what has been agreed to collectively by the delegations, and it sets the agenda for follow-up in the months ahead. For Doran, having his proposal included is an important first step in moving the conversation forward.

At the same time, he noted that while being part of the afsprakenlijst is encouraging, the real success will be measured by the progress that follows. “I am pleased that Sint Maarten’s voice was heard, but the test will be whether these agreements lead to real change and voting rights when Kingdom laws are decided,” he said.

This call for fairness is also gaining momentum in the Netherlands. The GroenLinks-PvdA and D66 parties have announced plans to bring forward legislation that would extend voting rights in Dutch parliamentary elections to citizens of Curaçao, Aruba, and Sint Maarten. They argue that democracy should not stop at the shores of the Caribbean.

For Doran, it is encouraging to see that political voices in the Netherlands are pushing in the same direction. “It shows that the issue is being recognized more broadly, and it strengthens our case for making sure Caribbean citizens also have a say in Kingdom decisions,” he noted.

Looking ahead, MP Doran said he is hopeful that by the next IPKO in February 2026, concrete steps will have been taken. “This was my first IPKO, and it was an important step for Sint Maarten. But more than anything, it is a reminder that our people should also have a say in the decisions that shape their lives. That is what I will keep pushing for until it becomes reality.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-dorans-proposal-on-voting-rights-for-kingdom-laws-added-to-ipko-agreements