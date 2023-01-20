MP Emmanuel’s motion on Mullet Bay passes in Parliament | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – A motion presented by Independent Member of Parliament (MP) Christophe Emmanuel calling on government, as shareholder in the Central Bank, to delay any sale of Mullet Bay until Parliament’s inquiry on Mullet Bay is complete, passed in Parliament on Friday with nine votes in support of the motion and three against. The motion also called for St. Maarten to be granted the rights of first refusal to purchase Mullet Bay.

MP Emmanuel in motivating his vote on the motion made it clear that there are certain issues that cannot and should never be toyed with in the realm of politics. He said the people, economy and overall development of Mullet Bay has suffered for 28 years and everyone must get serious about the way forward beginning this year. The MP also called on the Mullet Bay Commission in Parliament, with the support of the secretariat, to expedite the completion of its assignment and presents the final report within four months.

He said it goes without saying that he will be following up with government on the motion. He also thanked colleague MPs and the Nation Opportunity Wealth (N.O.W) party team for their input to the motion and for supporting it.

The motion reads.

The Parliament of St. Maarten in its meeting of today, Friday January 20th 2023 CONSIDERING:

– that the people, economy and overall economic development of Sint Maarten have suffered due to the destruction caused to the Mullet Bay property by the hurricanes in 1995;

– that the Central Bank of Curacao & Sint Maarten (CBCS) has appointed two Directors to restore order at Sun Resorts and to initiate the process of selling and/or developing Mullet Bay;

– that the geographic area of the Mullet Bay property has historic importance for Sint Maarten and that responsible economic development is crucial for the economy and the ecology of Sint Maarten.

– that the Parliament of Sint Maarten has started a Parliamentary Inquiry with the goal to investigate the property and to present possible solutions;

– that the Parliament of Sint Maarten has approved, by means of the Inquiry, the analysis of various actions as stated in the Parliamentary Inquiry proposal, including the expropriation and First Right of Refusal for the acquisition of the Mullet Bay property for which the final report can serve as a premise for planned actions.

– that some solutions could include that Sint Maarten, as shareholder, can be granted the right of first refusal to purchase the Mullet Bay property at a fair and competitive market price;

– that the government of Sint Maarten and the CBCS could negotiate feasible payment terms that potentially spans over a period of 15 to 20 years;

– that Sint Maarten has the option to provide its shares in the CBCS as security to guarantee the payment arrangement;

– that the revenue generated by the CBCS for Sint Maarten, by means of the 1% Foreign Exchange Tax, can serve as security to the CBCS, further guaranteeing that Sint Maarten meets its payment obligations for the purchase of the Mullet Bay property;

– that with the purchase of the Mullet Bay property, Sint Maarten would be able to protect the beach, build adequate access road(s) alongside the beach and proper parking and ensure that Mullet Bay is indisputably a public beach – for the people of St. Maarten to enjoy;

Declares:

That the interest of Sint Maarten and its people are always paramount and included in any discussions regarding the sale of the Mullet Bay property, and all options are explored.

Resolves:

– that as shareholder of the CBCS, The Government of St. Maarten via its Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion makes every effort that approval of any potential sale of the Mullet Bay property is delayed, at least until June 2023, at which time the Parliamentary Inquiry into the Mullet Bay property on St. Maarten is expected to be completed.

– for the Government of Sint Maarten to make every possible effort to ensure that the interest of Sint Maarten is paramount in any decision made related to the Mullet Bay property.

– That the Mullet Bay Commission in Parliament, with the support of the secretariat, expedites the completion of its assignment and presents the final report within

