MP Franklin Meyers previews SAM Party Congress, touches on various issues during radio interview | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Franklin Meyers appeared on The Breakfast Lounge with Lady Grace on Friday, using the radio platform to invite members and the wider community to the Soualiga Action Movement (SAM) party congress scheduled for Sunday, January 25, while also weighing in on a range of national issues, from justice reform and prison conditions to public health, environmental concerns, and citizenship.

Meyers said the congress is a required step under the law and is intended to formalize the party’s internal structure after the snap election in 2024. He stressed that the congress is not driven by internal conflict.

“No, there are no challenges,” Meyers said, explaining that political parties are required to hold congresses and that SAM is completing the process now because the 2024 election timeline left little room to do so beforehand. He said the party went into that election with only weeks to prepare, and decided it was important to “get the Congress done” so the party can focus on other work and prepare well ahead of 2028.

Party congress details

Date: Sunday, January 25

Time: 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Location: Paradise Hall, Cay Hill, at the former Builders Paradise building

Theme: “Even hope needs a plan.”

He said the event will include community elements, recognition, and prizes, and described the congress as a necessary step to ensure the party remains fully compliant with what is regulated and required.

Meyers explained that the congress allows the party’s membership to formally nominate and vote on leadership and board positions, including the president, vice president, and other roles. He described the process as membership-driven and regulated by law, noting that nominations are followed by voting. He added that the party expects a five-member board, selected through the nomination and voting process.

Discussing membership growth, Meyers said recruitment requires alignment with a party’s philosophy, but he placed special emphasis on listening. He described a common political pitfall where leaders become focused on selling ideas and forget to hear what residents are actually saying. He said SAM adjusted its approach during the 2024 campaign by listening more and responding directly to issues raised by the public.

Justice ministry, prison conditions, and rehabilitation

Meyers also addressed justice matters, noting that the justice portfolio is held by the party through the Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling. He described justice as one of the most difficult ministries to manage, and argued that St. Maarten had limited experience running it after 2010 because, unlike other portfolios, it had to be built “from scratch.”

He said he believes the minister is doing “a good job,” while also acknowledging the pressures and public blowback that can come with the portfolio. He referenced long-standing justice worker concerns, including delayed processes often referred to as “batches,” and cautioned against becoming desensitized to what those issues mean for people waiting on outcomes. He framed the matter as one tied to safety, asking what price society is willing to place on public safety and those who provide it.

On the prison, Meyers said that building a prison is not something to celebrate in itself, but argued that improved conditions matter for prison staff and those incarcerated. He emphasized the value of rehabilitation and referenced past programming, including GED opportunities, and he spoke about the importance of ensuring people are better equipped to re-enter society instead of cycling back into the system.

Public health, cancer concerns, inspections, and standards

Public health concerns featured prominently in the discussion. Meyers spoke about what he described as a high concentration of cancer and the growing number of younger people becoming ill, questioning where the trend is coming from and arguing that environmental factors and pollution should be taken seriously. He pointed repeatedly to the need for data, noting that without it, it becomes difficult to identify patterns and pinpoint causes.

He also revisited a policy idea he previously supported, a public grading system for restaurants. His point was not simply that inspections should happen, but that the public should be able to see the results in a clear way, such as an A, B, C, or D rating. He questioned how often residents hear of inspections leading to closures, and argued that the country must demand higher standards from itself rather than settling for mediocrity, because the consequences show up in health outcomes.

Aging population and strain on the health system

In discussing health system pressure, Meyers said St. Maarten is now an aging society and stated that there are more than 13,000 people over the age of 60, a reality that increases demand for medical care. He emphasized prevention but noted that prevention results often become visible only years later.

Referencing an earlier survey conducted before he was elected in 1999, he said the two most prevalent conditions identified were hypertension and diabetes, and he expressed doubt that those numbers have declined, linking them to lifestyle and diet and warning that chronic conditions can reduce quality of life.

Cemetery space, cremation, and long-term planning

Meyers, speaking from his experience as a mortician, addressed the growing challenge of cemetery capacity and the rising use of cremation. He said he began working on the process of establishing cremation services years ago to ease pressure on traditional burials, and stated that Royal Funeral Home has conducted more than 1,000 cremations over 18 years. He argued that without cremation, cemetery space would have reached its limits much earlier.

He also welcomed the signing of property for a cemetery by the Minister of VROMI, describing it as a step that can help relieve pressure, while noting that any new space is still a temporary fix in the long view because population size will continue to create demand.

Coalition stability, citizenship questions, and broader political reflections

Asked about coalition stability and public tensions within government, Meyers said political clashes are not new and can occur even within large parties, but he argued that governing must remain rooted in service. He described political office as temporary and said the core task is to improve the lives of people.

He also addressed perceptions about his criticism of the Dutch, saying it is a misconception that he does not like the Dutch, and that his critiques are rooted in pointing out hypocrisy and defending the right to free speech. In the same section of the interview, he raised questions about citizenship and children born on St. Maarten to non-local parents, asking whether the country’s position creates statelessness for some children, and challenging the country to have difficult conversations rather than pushing issues aside.

Visit to incarcerated former MPs

Meyers also confirmed that he visited former MP Theo Heyliger while he was incarcerated and said he spoke with former MP Frans Richardson as well. He said he does not wish harm on anyone and described incarceration as temporary, expressing that he believes both men will eventually return to their families and move on with life. He also urged the public to consider the impact on families and children when casting judgment.

Invitation to attend

Meyers closed the interview by renewing his invitation for the public to attend the SAM party congress, stating it will be held Sunday, January 25, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Paradise Hall in Cay Hill, and highlighting the theme, “Even hope needs a plan.”

