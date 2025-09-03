MP Franklin Meyers: “Reject division and act with wisdom, not haste” | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament and leader of the SAM Party, Franklin Meyers, on Wednesday declared that any attempt to divide the people of St. Maarten is unacceptable. Meyers said the September 1 letter issued by Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE), which sought to restrict airport access cards for French St. Martin–born nationals without Dutch-side permits or residency, was a mistake that had to be retracted.

The MP emphasized that his political career has consistently been rooted in the principles of cooperation and unity, values he campaigned on during the last election. “If we want to climb this mountain and build this country into what we want it to be for all our people, we cannot allow that ‘symbolic’ border to become a real barrier that cuts through the heart of this island,” Meyers stated.

Responding to comments that questioned whether Dutch St. Maarteners could work on the French side, Meyers was clear: “Processes that may exist on one side do not mean they are right for the other. They should not simply be mirrored. We must act with wisdom, not haste.”

The MP pointed out that historically, Dutch St. Maarten has been the center of economic activity and the natural workplace for many from the French side. “Beyond our cherished reality of being one people, far more must go into such sweeping decisions than a narrow administrative interpretation. These decisions have real consequences for families, communities, and the very fabric of who we are.”

Meyers was critical of the lack of communication and foresight that led to PJIAE’s controversial letter. “What we saw this week highlights the urgent need for better dialogue before decisions of this magnitude are made. Government ministries, statutory bodies, and companies that impact the daily lives of our people must communicate clearly with each other and carefully study the consequences of their actions. It is not acceptable to send out letters that create panic, confusion, and division without first engaging all stakeholders and weighing the fallout, particularly on our people.”

He stressed that major decisions must always consider St. Maarten’s shared history, heritage, and lived reality. “We are one people who live, work, and love on both sides of this island. The decisions we take must reflect that unity, not erode it. Anything else is an affront to who we are as a nation.”

Meyers welcomed PJIAE’s decision to retract the letter, noting it came after public outcry and government intervention, but said the episode must serve as a lesson. “This cannot happen again. Institutions must understand that beyond policies and procedures, there are people. Our people. And our people will never accept anything that seeks to divide them.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-franklin-meyers-reject-division-and-act-with-wisdom-not-haste