MP Franklin Meyers submits tough libel and slander law | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament and Leader of the Soualiga Action Movement (SAM), Franklin Meyers, has submitted a new legislative proposal to Parliament aimed at strengthening libel and slander laws in St. Maarten. The bill, tabled on 25 May 2025, aims to better protect individuals from damaging false statements, particularly amid the rise of social media defamation.

Key Elements of the Proposed Law:

𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

•Maximum prison term raised from 2 to 5 years.

•Monetary penalties increased from category 4 to category 6.

𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

•If the perpetrator knowingly damages a person’s reputation, prison terms would increase from 6 months to 24 months, or the offender could face a category 5 monetary fine.

𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬

•Offenders must issue a public rectification detailing corrections in a half-page notice on page 3 of a widely circulated newspaper and in all other media where the defamatory content appeared.

•This aims to restore the victim’s reputation as publicly as possible.

The amendments draw on Articles 261 and 262 of NWBR0001854, Article 6:162 of the Dutch Civil Code (BW), and Articles 2:223–226 of the BW, adapting them to contemporary challenges, especially in digital communication.

“Slander leaves wounds deeper than visible scars. Falsehoods circulated online or in print destroy livelihoods, shatter trust, and devastate families. Too often, perpetrators escape accountability thanks to vague laws or technical loopholes," the MP said.

“Our goal is to give victims real recourse. If someone spreads lies, they shouldn’t hide behind the anonymity or speed of social media. They must face the consequences, and make the correction visible to everyone.”

Criminal libel and slander laws remain widespread in the Caribbean. Several countries, including Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, and parts of the Dominican Republic, continue to enforce criminal defamation statutes, some with potential imprisonment for slander or libel offenses

In a small, tight-knit society like Sint Maarten, word travels fast, and rumors can ruin reputations quickly. The proposed law seeks to establish a culture of accountability and stop sensationalist or malicious speech from causing irreparable harm. By imposing stronger punishments and mandating public corrections, the amendment is a step toward fostering responsible communication and protecting the dignity of all community members.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-franklin-meyers-submits-tough-libel-and-slander-law