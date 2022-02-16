Home Headlines & Top Stories MP Gumbs questions TEATT Minister about incomplete port supervisory board
500,000 airline passengers, 1m cruise visitors expected | THE DAILY HERALD
St. Maarten Tourism Bureau Director May-Ling Chun. PHILIPSBURG--As the world inches towards normalcy, St. Maarten is expecting a relatively robust year with some 500,000-airline passenger...
Chief Prosecutor Mirjam Mol officially ended her three-year term with the Prosecutor’s Office in St. Maarten on January 1, 2022. By John van KerkhofPHILIPSBURG--Even though she says she is not yet ready to bid farewell to the Prosecutor’s Office OM...
“E-Residency” expert Ragnar Siil keynote for SMILE | FAXINFO
PHILIPSBURG: The Department of Culture of the Ministry of Education, Youth, Culture and Sports and the organizers of the St. Maarten Innovations, Initiatives and...
Integrity Chamber Advises on draft Long Lease Policy by VROMI
In September 2021, the Honourable Minister of VROMI requested the Integrity Chamber for advice on a potential land issuance policy for the Department of...
Fuel clause assessment underway, basket of goods expansion priority | THE...
TEATT Minister Roger Lawrence PHILIPSBURG--Expanding the basket of goods is going to be prioritised by Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT)...
